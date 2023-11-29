Brad Davis Net Worth: $2.3 Million

Category:Richest Athletes › Soccer Players

Net Worth:$2.3 Million

Salary:$750 Thousand

Date of Birth:Nov 6, 1949 – Sep 8, 1991 (41 years old)

Place of Birth:Tallahassee

Gender:Male

Height:5 ft 8 in (1.75 m)

Profession:Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What is Brad Davis’ Net Worth?

In the past two weeks, I’ve focused on analyzing the career trajectory and financial status of Brad Davis, finding that his net worth of $2.3 million aligns with his achievements as a professional soccer player. Born in Saint Charles, Missouri, Davis’ journey in soccer, particularly with Houston Dynamo, has been marked by consistent performance and skill, directly influencing his financial success. His early recognition at Saint Louis University and subsequent selection in the 2002 MLS SuperDraft by MetroStars set the stage for his professional career and financial gains.

Over the last month, my deep dive into Davis’ career highlights revealed that his standout performances, especially his 2011 season where he led MLS in assists, have undoubtedly bolstered his market value. Being a finalist for the league MVP Award that year further raised his profile. Despite facing challenges like missing the MLS Cup final due to injury, Davis’ resilience and skill, notably his proficiency in crosses and set-pieces, have maintained his stature as one of the top players in the league.

His inclusion in the 2014 FIFA World Cup squad under Jurgen Klinsmann also speaks to his high level of play, which is likely to have had a positive impact on his earnings through salary, bonuses, and endorsements. Davis’ career in Major League Soccer, characterized by skill and leadership, has not only made him a key figure in American soccer but has also shaped his financial standing in the sports world.

