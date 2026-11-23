Weekend sales start November 23 for the Ontario festival. Florida Georgia Line is also slated for a separate late-night performance.

Boots and Hearts opens its first 2027 ticket window on Monday, November 23, at 10 a.m. Eastern. The Canadian country music festival has announced Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi and Treaty Oak Revival as headliners for August 6–8 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario. Florida Georgia Line is also on the first bill, in a separate late-night performance. Monday’s presale applies to the weekend and booking options listed by the organizer. The public on-sale and single-day tickets are scheduled for Friday, November 27.

Lorie Hollabaugh of MusicRow reported the first lineup on November 20. The festival’s own website and ticketing page confirm the dates, headliners and opening sales window. The pairing of major sets with a late-night appearance helps explain how the organizer is building a three-day event. People buying a full weekend are choosing several chances to hear an act they know alongside other performers. A single-day buyer can concentrate on who is playing when, and the distinction explains why the two sales dates are useful for different readers.

Three headliners with different sounds

Moroney, Pardi and Treaty Oak Revival give the poster a recognizable range. Moroney occupies a songwriter-centered part of contemporary country, where the detail of a story can be as memorable as the tune. Pardi’s catalog is closely identified with the rhythmic drive of honky-tonk. Treaty Oak Revival presents another entry point, with a full band and a heavier Texas country-rock sound. The differences are useful for a three-day lineup because a festival can offer a new listener more than one way to find a performer they want to keep following.

One way to read a lineup this early is by looking at the variety of stage environments it can support. A song built around a single memorable phrase can be effective in a field with a very large crowd. An instrumental break or a recurring band figure can do similar work through momentum. A singer with facilities for subtle storytelling can also change a festival’s pace without asking everybody to get quieter at exactly the same time. Those are differences in the experience a listener might seek out during the weekend. They do not depend on the release of a precise set list.

The rest of the first announcement expands those possibilities. MusicRow’s list includes Gavin Adcock, Whiskey Myers, Vincent Mason and Avery Anna, as well as Josh Ross, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Madeline Merlo and Tony Stevens. The mix puts Canadian performers on the bill with visiting acts rather than making the festival’s identity depend entirely on the headliners. The organizers also say more names will be announced. A poster can communicate the intended scale of an event well before it can tell an individual buyer when they will want to be at a particular stage.

The Florida Georgia Line appearance has its own place

Hollabaugh reports that Florida Georgia Line is returning to Boots and Hearts for the first time in five years. The announced format is a late-night party performance. That description is already a concrete way to separate it from the three top names on the bill. A special appearance can have a deliberate place in the progression of the evening and draw people who want to hear familiar material together, without replacing the broader range the festival has assembled.

As a programming choice, putting the familiar act later also changes how an attendee can plan. People staying on the grounds may have a different end-of-night routine than people taking a car or returning to a hotel. A late set can be central to somebody’s ticket decision and still leave practical questions to sort out. The initial release confirms that part of the program exists. Readers can return to the festival’s lineup and operating information for the day-by-day timing and transport details as those become available.

What the November 23 sale actually covers

The organizer calls Monday’s window the lowest-price presale and supplies an RSVP process for the code. That language refers to the ticket options in the organizer’s release and to this sales window. The ticketing page shows the November 23 start time for weekend general admission. The November 27 sale has a different function because it also covers single-day tickets. A prospective buyer interested in one day can mark that date separately even if they have already seen the first lineup announced.

MusicRow also reports booking options for camping, hotel packages and parking. Republic Live is introducing a stage-area premium offering called the Saddle Club, and the announced booking partners include Jampack for ticket and hotel packages and RVezy for concierge RV packages. Each is a distinct part of the trip. A pass establishes access to the music under its terms. An accommodation or vehicle option establishes where somebody can stay or what they need to park. The relevant details are what is included, what needs to be purchased separately and whether the organizer describes any access restrictions on a selected option.

The festival bills the new dates as a weekend at Burl’s Creek rather than a tour stop tied to one artist. This matters to campers mapping a whole trip. The accommodation and vehicle details are associated with the event site, while the presale clock follows the ticketing listing.

The Canadian venue matters for fans looking at the dates from the United States. The 10 a.m. listing is Eastern time, and the performance dates are in August 2027. The organizer’s ticket listing is useful for checking the sales clock and what the product actually includes. Its festival pages are the better place to keep track of additions to the bill. Keeping those two resources separate makes the schedule easier to follow over the many months between buying a ticket and using it.

For now, the announcement establishes a three-day festival, three headliners with distinct approaches and a returning act with its own late-night slot. Monday is the immediate decision for people who already know they want the full weekend. Friday is the next point to watch for more targeted attendance. The rest of the weekend will come into focus as the organizer releases additional acts, times and operating details. That is a useful order to read the rollout in, because a lineup announcement and a ticket sale both provide real information even before every hour of the gathering has a name attached.

Sources

Boots and Hearts Music Festival — Republic Live, Undated event page, checked November 23, 2026

2027 Boots & Hearts Festival — Front Gate Tickets for Republic Live, Undated ticket listing, checked November 23, 2026

Megan Moroney, Jon Pardi & Treaty Oak Revival To Headline Boots And Hearts 2027 — MusicRow, Lorie Hollabaugh, November 20, 2026

Boots and Hearts Announces 2027 Lineup; Lowest-Price Presale Starts November 23 — CRANKiT Entertainment, November 22, 2026

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