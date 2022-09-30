Bob Saget’s Final Movie, ‘Daniel’s Gotta Die,’ Set to Premiere – Here’s Where

Bob Saget‘s last movie, “Daniel’s Gotta Die,” is premiering as part of the lineup for the 2022 Austin Film Festival.

The comedy centers on a man named Daniel who is trying to reconnect with his family, only to realize his family is trying to kill him for inheritance money. Saget appears in the project as a character named Lawrence, but it isn’t clear what Lawrence’s role in the movie is.

The film features Jason Jones, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Carly Chaikin, and Iggy Pop.

“Bob’s passing came as a shock to the entire ‘Daniel’s Gotta Die’ team. He was a collaborator through and through, and he really loved this film,” director Jeremy LaLonde said. “It’s with great sadness that he never got to see it finished. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to his final performance at Austin Film Festival with his final gift to all that loved him.”

The film’s writer, Matthew Dressel, stated that Saget enjoyed the script and took on the role of father figure to everyone from day one. He also added that Saget put in a lot of effort to make sure he was doing justice to both the script and character portrayal.

Dressel stated that he always had the script pages in hand and frequently communicated with him about making sure the character was how intended.

After learning how much “Fuller House” star Dave Coulier loved the movie, Dressel is bitter that Saget will never be able to see it, but he is relieved fans will have the chance to see him in one more film and bid their final farewells.

“If there’s one person who deserved to see this film, it’s Bob, and I will always be sad he cannot,” Dressel said. “He helped us craft a beautiful and heartwarming send-off, and I think people will really appreciate it.”

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)Matthew Dressel said that he is upset because Bob Saget won’t be able to see the movie Matthew loved so much.

In January 2022, Saget was found unresponsive in his hotel room the day after performing a standup act Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Emergency responders arrived shortly after to pronounced him dead in his room.

A month after Saget’s death, an autopsy report stated that the actor’s blunt head trauma to the back of his head was most likely caused by a fall.