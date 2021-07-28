Bob Odenkirk Hospitalized After Collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ Set

Better Call Saul star, Bob Odenkirk, was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after collapsing on the set of the AMC show.

Odenkirk was in production on the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, a spin-off of the wildly popular series Breaking Bad. Odenkirk collapsed on Tuesday at the show’s set in New Mexico and crew members immediately called an ambulance. Odenkirk is still receiving medical care, though the cause of the collapse has not been disclosed.

Odenkirk, who is 58, portrays con-man lawyer Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad. Better Call Saul follows the character’s transformation from the criminally-inclined Jimmy McGill to powerful criminal defense lawyer Saul. Odenkirk’s work on Better Call Saul has garnered him four Golden Globe nominations for best actor in a television series drama, and four Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

The 13-episode final season of Better Call Saul is expected to premiere in early 2022.

TMZ was the first to report the news of the incident.