Blade: Security Guard Goes Viral for Looking Like a Real-Life Blade

Slowly but surely, the pieces are starting to fall into place for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Blade reboot, even though production isn’t expected to start until next year.

Bassam Tariq will direct two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali in the lead role from a script written by Stacy Ossei-Kuffour, with the second post-credits scene of Eternals hinting that there could be a part to play for Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman in the supernatural superhero extravaganza.

While many fans have been crossing their fingers in the hopes that Wesley Snipes is invited back for a self-aware cameo appearance to pay tribute to the fact his stint as the Daywalker helped kick-start the comic book boom that’s still going strong today, Twitter is now pushing for an altogether different kind of guest star.

As you can see from the reactions below, once this image of a security guard went viral, the campaign to land him a spot in the MCU’s Blade gathered instantaneous steam.

This the most securing guard I’ve ever see. pic.twitter.com/BE3lorGabZ — Detective Drip (@ImKindaFunny901) November 15, 2021

Of course, the chances of the real-life Blade being invited to share the screen with his MCU counterpart are slim, even if it isn’t the most outlandish thing we’ve ever heard either, especially when the impact of Twitter trends are becoming more and more impactful on how the movie business responds, reacts and addresses certain situations.