Black Widow: Who Dies In Black Widow?

People love Black Widow so far! It’s darker than most of the MCU movies, and the reviews are incredibly positive! This is also the first of hopefully many MCU prequels! But there is one question that everyone has on their mind. They want to know… who dies in Black Widow?

Personally, I loved Black Widow. I thought it was exciting, dark, and had some really incredible action sequences. The entire thing wasn’t the most surprising movie, but it certainly did make for an exciting couple of hours!

Alright, so, you may be expecting this but… From this point on this article will contain heavy spoilers for Black Widow. So if you don’t want that make sure you avoid this article! We’re discussing the fates of most of the major characters!

A lot of people had several theories for Black Widow ahead of the film’s release. Everything from who Taskmaster was to who would die, fans heatedly debated the entire thing! Now we know, with the film’s release.

For example, Florence Pugh‘s character survives! People thought she might die, but we strongly suspected she would be the next Black Widow! Thankfully, we’ll see her in the future of the MCU, apparently as early as Hawkeye!

You might be surprised to learn that there’s only one major death in Black Widow! That’s right, and it’s none of our heroes! The only major death of the film is the man behind the entire Red Room program, Dreykov.

That might actually be the most shocking part of the film, how few deaths there were. Thankfully it didn’t affect the quality of the film at all. The film was awesome, and we can’t wait to see what comes next!

What did you guys think of Black Widow? Were you surprised at the lack of death? What are you most excited to see coming in the future? At least now you can look ahead since you know who dies in Black Widow!