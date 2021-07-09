Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Is Going After Sexism In Hollywood! Is She About To Get Canceled?

Black Widow is almost here, and she’s a complete badass just like Scarlett Johansson. In a recent interview with Glamour Magazine UK she said that women in Hollywood are “underminded, and underserved, and under-appreciated, and underpaid.” Scarlett Johansson is going after sexism in Hollywood! We’re worried it might get her canceled but also she’s absolutely right!

Let’s get a little more specific about that interview. So that interview wasn’t just with Scarlett Johansson. Her Black Widow Co-Star, Florence Pugh, was there as well! They both discussed the state of Hollywood, not to mention the role gender plays in superhero movies.

Both actors were asked when each of them had been their own ally. Pugh didn’t have much to say in this regard, and described that fact as “sad”. Johansson, meanwhile, gave a far more detailed response.

“As a woman, you have to be [your own ally] all the time, because we are underminded, and underserved, and under-appreciated, and underpaid. You have to be your own ally. My mom instilled that in me from when I was really, really young, because of course, she’d experienced it even more severely than I did. And, you know, equal pay is a huge part of that fight. Even when I was a teenager in the industry or a young woman, I should say, my mom would have those conversations. Like, ‘why is she not getting (paid the same)?’ It never had anything to do—there were always these little key terms like ‘bankability,’ ‘box office draw.’ Those are all terms that are basically masquerading as sexism. It never had anything to do with those things.”

Scarlett Johansson is going after sexism in Hollywood, and we’re all for it! Black Widow actually released on Friday, July 9 and you can even check it out on Disney+ premiere access in your own home!