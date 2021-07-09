Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson Almost Wore A Wild Costume For The Winter Soldier!

Black Widow is officially out tomorrow, depending on where you live! For example, movie theatres in my area will be showing the film as early as 5 pm, but this is okay! This is exciting since theatres just reopened. Scarlett Johansson almost wore a wild costume for The Winter Soldier, she revealed ahead of Black Widow‘s release.

The Natasha Romanoff actress spoke with Fatherly, where she discussed a crazy design choice Marvel almost went with the Captain America: The Winter Soldier! There’s a scene at the beginning of the film, where this was meant to happen!

Near the beginning of the film, Natasha approaches Steve and Sam, in civilian clothes. Cap gets in and together they take off. Well, an earlier version of the script had her wearing an outfit that was completely white. Her blonde hair would be covered with a white wig.

Well, Scarlett Johansson had words with the writers. In the end, it seems like it all worked out, considering the fact that the costume is not in the film. So, obviously, things ended up fine! Here’s exactly what she told Fatherly in the interview! They discussed Black Widow, and how her costumes were more sexual.

“In some ways I look at it as a costume she was wearing — at the time, Marvel was interested in the character being a shape-shifter. When we were doing Captain America: The Winter Soldier — this is a really funny thing — the look is fantastic and utilitarian. She first drives up in this beautiful car and picks up Cap, and initially in the script, it was like, she arrives in her tennis whites, with a blonde wig. It was very quickly killed. You work with a lot of male writers. Things were shifting. You have to be a part of the change. Audiences are also demanding stuff and there’s a cultural shift and it feeds everything into a more progressive direction. It’s been a process, it’s been a process.”

It seems like it was a good thing that Scarlett Johansson won that argument. So, Scarlett Johansson almost wore a wild costume for The Winter Soldier, but she had it killed, like the badass she is!