Black Widow Is Sitting At A High Score On Rotten Tomatoes! Fans Love It!

Black Widow is finally here, for real this time! We swear some lucky people have even already seen the movie! Black Widow is sitting with a high score on Rotten Tomatoes and it seems like people are really enjoying the movie!

What are people saying about the film?

Well, apparently you shouldn’t expect it to be like a traditional Marvel movie. This makes sense since for all intents and purposes Natasha possesses no superpowers. She’s an incredibly gifted fighter, but no powers.

People seem to be comparing this film to a spy-thriller more than a typical MCU film. That makes sense though, and there’s nothing wrong with that. If it has Marvel’s level of polish, there’s no doubt it’s good. It’s just something that people should definitely be aware of heading in.

Other than that, critics are praising Johansson’s acting but there’s one person who seems to be shining even above the star. Florence Pugh is, by all accounts, amazing. It looks like Marvel chose a worthy Yelena. That’s great news since it sounds like she’ll be sticking around once the credits roll on Black Widow.

The only disappointing part of the movie seems to be the villain, Taskmaster. Fans were already iffy when they saw his design reveal. Their fears didn’t dissipate when they saw him in the trailer eiter. It sounds like he’s not terrible, just not… great.

Other than that it sounds like the film has a ton of action, which Marvel fans are sure to love. It probably helps that this is the first Marvel film we’re seeing in two years! Sure, we’ve had the Disney+ series but it’s just not the same.

As for Black Widow‘s rating? It’s sitting at 85% right now! Now bad!

If you can’t wait until July 9th for Black Widow head to Disney+! Loki is already three episodes in! You can also watch the entirety of WandaVision and The Falcon And The Winter Soldier!