Black Widow: Former Marvel Actor From Blade Says It “Looks Like Garbage”!

A former Marvel actor from Blade says Black Widow “looks like garbage”, which we think is insane! We can understand maybe not being a fan of a movie, but to say it looks like garbage? Marvel sort of has a track record of putting out really amazing movies! Sure, people saying one or two is good could be a fluke… Eighteen films, give or take, though!? Nah, it’s legit.

This all comes from Stephen Dorff, one of the stars of 1998’s Blade film. He played Deacon frost and seems to have some kind of problem with Black Widow. One has to wonder if his problem is only with Black Widow, or the MCU as a whole.

His opinion obviously isn’t a popular one. Most people seem incredibly excited for Black Widow, especially since it’s the first MCU film to release in about two years! Fans are eager to return to the MCU and see their favorite characters.

This all comes from an interview that Dorff did with The Independent. He was asked about Hollywood in general, and man, this guy didn’t hold back. He didn’t hold back at all and made absolutely clear his disdain for the film.

“I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” he says. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

It’s a shame. As I mentioned above, the film looks awesome if you ask me. The former Marvel actor might be off his rocker… or he just had a different opinion than us. Either way, we can see Black Widow for ourselves on July 9!