We lost Robert Downey Jr‘s Iron Man when he sacrificed himself in Avengers Endgame. Fans miss him though, and some people were hoping that Tony Stark might make an appearance in Black Widow. Now, we now know he didn’t end up showing up, but Black Widow almost included Tony Stark after all!

Leading up to the film there were a ton of rumors leading fans to believe that Stark would make an appearance. We had no idea of knowing in what capacity that would be, but we just wanted to see Stark once more!

Originally, I believe they said that he was never planned but in a recent interview with ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero Podcast Eric Pearson, one of the people writing the movie, that there was a version of the script where Stark showed up.

Here’s what he said during the interview.

“I feel bad for the person who asked me this the other day because I said ‘there was never any discussion,’ but I do remember now that one version of the script prior to me literally had written into it ‘The end moment of Civil War with Tony and Natasha,’ but it was old footage,” Pearson said. “It would have been ‘Hey audience, remember where we are, we’re going to key off of this moment of her.’ So it wouldn’t have been Robert Downey Jr, at least to the best of my knowledge, that was the only time that I was Tony Stark’s name in was just a flag-planted reminder of ‘Hey we’re right at the end of Civil War.”

He went on to talk about how even he was confused on if they were including Stark or not. He ended up needing to ask other people working on the film with him for clarification. Still, it’s crazy how close we were to seeing Stark in Black Widow.

Black Widow almost included Tony Stark and we kinda wish they had included him! Still, what do you guys think? Let us know in the comments below!