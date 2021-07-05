Black Widow: A Coach Was Brought In To Help Scarlett Johansson And Florence Pugh Bond!

Black Widow is almost here, and it will be the first MCU film we’ve seen in about two years! We’re learning a ton about the film, and stuff behind the scenes! For example, a coach was brought in to help Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh bond! It also, apparently, didn’t work!

The film, from what we’ve heard, lives and dies by the bond between Natasha and Yelena. The two are almost like sisters. Russian assassin sisters, but still sisters! It’s important to have chemistry so that their relationship and bond come off as genuine on screen.

Some actors can make it work, even if they hate each other. Others need a little help. Cate Shortland seemed to think they needed help since she brought a coach in to do bonding exercises and such. Honestly, I don’t think she doubted the actors. It might have just been a way to speed things along.

This information comes from an interview Johansson did with The Hollywood Reporter.

When speaking with the outlet she said “Cate Shortland brought in someone who could coach us through some bonding and trust exercises. And that was kind of goofy and fun. But the real bonding happened on the first or second day of Florence’s work when we immediately slammed each other into door frames and cabinets.” and Johansson finished by revealing “We bonded over a headlock.”

Based on everything we’ve heard about the movie, it sounds like they really did end up bonding. We can’t wait to see to end result! Especially if Pugh’s character is going to end up as the next Black Widow in the MCU, as is speculated.

So, even though a coach was brought in, it sounds like the actor’s figured it out for themselves!

How excited are you for Black Widow? Let us know in the comments below! Then, make sure you’re ready for the film when it releases on July 9!