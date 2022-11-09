Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Reveals the Ironheart Armor Suit

Marvel fans are finally getting a look at the new Ironheart suit that Riri Williams will be wearing in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In a new TV spot from Japan, we get a glimpse of Riri fully suited up and ready to take on whatever comes her way. This is sure to please fans who have been waiting patiently for more details about the upcoming movie!

Watch Ironheart catch some serious air starting at the 21 second mark in this Wakanda Forever Japanese TV Spot:

It’s safe to say that Ironheart will be appearing in the final battle scene of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, based on the context of this footage and other clips Marvel has released. The battle seems to be taking place underwater.

Okoye and Shuri meet Riri at MIT in Boston in an earlier sequence, where they have a high-speed chase out of the city. Now it’s more clear that in Wakanda, Riri builds a much more serious advanced armor with some help.

It’ll be interesting to see where the Ironheart armor goes from here, in Marvel’s upcoming Ironheart TV series.

