The Black Panther 2 title was revealed in a sizzle reel that Marvel Studios dropped earlier this morning in regards to Phase 4 of the MCU. The second Black Panther film will be titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which I think is a very good title. This film will be the follow-up to the incredibly important well-received first Black Panther film starring the late Chadwick Boseman. Marvel has promised that King T’challa will not be recast in the MCU, out of respect to Boseman. That’s exactly how it should be if you ask me, so good on Marvel! When Boseman first passed some fans wondered if it might not be the right decision to drop Wakanda altogether. Marvel, however, was committed to telling further stories revolving around Wakanda. They asked director Ryan Coogler to find a solution, and obviously, he did. All the cast, according to recent interviews, seem happy with the direction the film is taking and claim it honors Boseman’s legacy. Wakanda Forever!

Series star Lupita Nyong’o spoke with Yahoo recently about the film!

“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me,” Nyong’o said. “And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there… But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well.” “And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world,” she added. “So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theatres on July 8 2022 but you can watch the first film NOW on Disney+.