‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Deleted Scene Teases Danai Gurira’s “Queen Okoye”

As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s digital release nears, a newly-released deleted scene from the Marvel Studios film has fans wondering if Danai Gurira‘s Okoye should be crowned as Wakanda’s future Queen. Everyone is eager to find out when exactly they’ll be able to stream this exciting movie on Disney+.

It has been officially declared that the much-anticipated sequel to Black Panther will be released on streaming services on February 1st and is now available for pre-order. Wakanda Forever not only contains deleted scenes but also features exclusive content with Danai Gurira’s Okoye in one of those scenes! It’s time to prepare yourself for an unforgettable cinematic experience filled with action, adventure, and a unique storyline ready to captivate viewers around the world.

Queen Okoye? Watch this exclusive deleted scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, available on digital February 1. pic.twitter.com/qIE9fdnCn4 — IGN (@IGN) January 30, 2023

IGN has the deleted scene from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, titled “Daughter of the Border.” It takes place after Okoye (Danai Gurira) has been stripped of her title as the leader of the Dora Milaje. M’Kathu (Danny Sapani), leader of the Border Tribe, is visiting Okoye and comes with a proposition. With Namor (Tenoch Huerta) on the loose, the Tribal Council has begun gathering the individuals who they believe should step up to replace the deceased Ramonda (Angela Bassett). M’Kathu wants Okoye to represent the Border Tribe to potentially become Wakanda’s new Queen.

Marvel Studios made history with its first-ever Oscar nomination for an actor, as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Angela Bassett earned the nod for Best Supporting Actress. This monumental feat proves just how much The Academy has changed—they now recognize that outstanding performances in comic book films are worth celebrating!

Angela Bassett brought Queen Ramonda to life in the emotional Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was produced under trying times after Chadwick Boseman’s passing. Her portrayal of a mother figure for T’Challa and Shuri (Letitia Wright) had audiences captivated with her spirited performance which moved them deeply.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was a monumental success, earning five Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress, Best Original Song, Best Costume Design, Makeup & Hairstyling and Visual Effects. Not to be outdone by her nomination as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993), Angela Bassett once again earned an Oscar nod for her stunning performance in this movie!

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.