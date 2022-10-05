‘Black Lives Matter Was A Scam,’ Says Kanye West after ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Goes Viral

Kanye West not only claimed that Black Lives Matter was a ‘scam,’ but he also took credit for moving the discussion away from the movement and onto himself. This occurred just one day after debuting and wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Ye (as the rapper likes to be called) stated “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam. Now it’s (sic) over. You’re welcome.”

Yesterday, the “Heartless” artist courted controversy by posing with conservative commentator Candace Owens in long-sleeve shirts that are at odds with the Black Lives Matter mission to “mission to eradicate white supremacy and build local power to intervene in violence inflicted on Black communities by the state and vigilantes.”

On Twitter, Candace Owens posted a photo of her and Kanye West wearing “White Lives Matter” shirts.

Though the rapper did not expand on what his slogan meant, people were quick to criticize it.

Jaden Smith, the son of film star Will Smith and fellow artist, attended West’s Yeezy show but departed because of the commotion.

The 24-year old tweeted “I Had To Dip Lol” and then said they didn’t care who the message was from, if they didn’t feel the message, they were out. They finished with “Black Lives Matter.”

This is not the first time that West has had a argument with the African American community. In 2018, during an interview with “TMZ Live” he implied that slavery was something people chose to do.

Last month, the rapper who often says things on social media that people disagree with said that he would “absolutely” run for office again in the future.

