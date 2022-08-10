Black Canary ‘Birds of Prey’ Spinoff Movie Still on at HBO Max

Even though Batgirl is no longer in the works, Warner Bros. Discovery is still moving ahead with a Black Canary movie for HBO Max. The character will be played by Jurnee Smollett, who made her first appearance as Dinah Lance in the 2019 Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn movie. Misha Green, who worked with Smollett on HBO’s Lovecraft Country and WGN America’s Underground, is writing the Black Canary movie.

A Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told TVLine Tuesday the even though Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav is moving away from making movies specifically for a streaming platform, the Black Canary solo movie is still in the works. There is no word on how far along the project is, but it was officially announced in August 2021 when Green and Smollett confirmed reports on social media.

“Guess the Canary is out of the cage! So excited to finally embark on this adventure with my creative soul sis [Green],” Smollett wrote on Aug. 20. “We’re just at the very beginning of a loooong journey to the screen, but obvs I couldn’t turn down the chance to put the DAMN in The Black Damn Canary with [Smollett],” Green tweeted the same day.

Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that it was cancelling the release of Batgirl. The company is taking a tax write-off on the $90 million movie instead of investing more money into making it a theatrical release. Warner Bros. Discovery also cancelled the release of Scoob! Holiday Haunt and the House Party reboot, both of which were supposed to come out in July.

“We’re not going to launch your movie until it’s ready,” Zaslav said during the Warner Bros. Discovery earnings call on Aug. 4. “We’re not going to launch a movie to make a quota. And we’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it. Particularly with DC, where we think we want to pivot and we want to elevate and we want to focus.” He said the company’s job is to “protect the DC brand,” which was what they believe they did by canceling Batgirl.

Batgirl was supposed to come out before the end of the year, but there is no firm release date yet. Batgirl has always been closely related to Black Canary in the comics. Last year, there were rumors that Batgirl might have connections to Black Canary‘s story. There were also references to Black Canary‘s concerts on the set of Batgirl.

The original Black Canary, Dinah Drake, was introduced in 1946. Her daughter, Dinah Laurel Lance, was introduced in 1969 and is the most commonly used version of the character. Black Canary’s superpower is her Canary Cry scream and she has been portrayed as a singer outside of her superhero duties. Katie Cassidy played a version of the character on Arrow.