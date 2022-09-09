‘Black Adam’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Iconic DC Comics Location

On Thursday, the second trailer for Black Adam debuted, welcomed by fans into a whole new DC Films world.

The feature-length film will be the live-action movie debut of Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), as well as the introduction of several members of DC Comics’ iconic superteam, the Justice Society of America. The new trailer offered the best look yet at the JSA in action, with new looks at Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo).

The trailer also offered a stunning look at what appears to be the JSA’s headquarters — a base of operations that has seen significant changes throughout the years.

In the Golden Age of Comics, the JSA operated out of an unassuming brownstone structure before moving to a mansion-like headquarters in the early 2000s. It appears that Black Adam will add his own spin on the structure, which you can see in images above. The JSA’s debut has been one of Black Adam‘s most anticipated elements, particularly given their rich comic book history.

“We ain’t no new Justice League,” Hodge said to reporters at a recent press event. “We came first. All right? Let’s get that straight. Justice Society was the very first superhero team in the existence of ever.”

“Our entire production team and our amazing director, Jaume Collet-Serra, we all have unified, giant ambitions for what we want to do with these characters and the JSA and all those new members we’re introducing from Hawkman to Atom Smasher to Cyclone and Doctor Fate,” producer Hiram Garcia previously told Variety in 2020. “It’s an opportunity to put ourselves in the DC Universe, and really start to create a fun group of characters that audiences haven’t had the chance to see, but that a lot of them are familiar with.”

Jaume Collett-Serra, known for directing Jungle Cruise, will also be directing Black Adam. The film will feature Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui in currently unknown roles.

On October 21st, audiences will be able to see the latest installment of DC’s Black Adam.