Black Adam Fights The Legion of Doom in New Preview

With Black Adam‘s long-running DC adversary now receiving his own solo feature later this month, it’s an excellent time to be a fan of the character.

In the pages of DC Comics, Black Adam is also making a big splash, both in his own solo series and in larger ensemble stories — including Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, the most recent mega event to be engulfing much of the DC universe.

The latest preview for this week’s Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #5, which is set to debut next Monday, offers a look at what’s ahead for Black Adam, who will apparently face off with the newly formed Legion of Doom.

This year, in Justice League #75, we see Black Adam as the only surviving member of the fight against Pariah and his Dark Army. These events spiral out into what is known as Dark Crisis, and have led to him becoming the most recent leader of today’s Justice League roster.

It’s because he thinks that team isn’t it or won’t be like this. “[Black Adam] basically rips apart, verbally rips apart, that team that Jon builds, is because he’s like, ‘You’re not it, and it is not going to be this way. You’re not going to make a team just because,'” he says to Black Adam, ripping the team down.

You’re not going to make a team just because you want to,'” Dark Crisis writer Joshua Williamson explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “Later, there’s a scene in which Black Adam states, “The shadow of the Justice League is so vast.” ‘It’s so big,’ she said. ‘You’re lost in its shadow.’ And establish that early, I thought to myself. It’s more complicated than it sounds to just become the Justice League. We did it.’ It’s like, no, it’s not that simple Black Adam is the voice of that That was the purpose of that scene.”