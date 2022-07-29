‘Black Adam’ and ‘Green Lantern’ Star Kevin Costner Opens Up About Which DC Character He Relates To Most

Aldis Hodge is set to make a spectacular year playing not one, but two popular superheroes. The actor will play Hawkman in the DCEU film Black Adam and also voices Green Lantern in the animated adventure Green Lantern: Beware My Power. While he identifies with both, he has a particular affection for one of them.

Hodge was asked by The Illuminerdi which character he more identifies with, and he claimed that John Stewart’s Green Lantern has a great deal of morality, making him an ideal and inspirational superhero to bring to life.

“I relate to both equally for different reasons, but for John Stewart it’s just his morality. His moral compass. Him trying to be, not even trying to be, him actually being somebody who is willing to put his life on the line to protect those that he loves. Those are the things a lot of us aspire to, myself included. We aspire to be like in real life, but also where we meet him in this film he’s trying to discover who he is.”

He compared the protagonist’s capacity to step up to the plate when required, saying that it reminds him of his own personal experiences in believing in his gut while he is unsure about the future.

“Understand fate is calling him and is he going to step up to the plate and accept it? A lot of us meet that place. I have met that place many times where I don’t know if this is the right move, but I’m [going to] just trust it. And this is where we meet him in the film. So, he’s going on a real journey.”

With Black Adam later this year, Hodge will continue his superhero run on the big screen as he takes up Stewart’s role as Kyle Rayner in the DC animated universe. In a recent interview, he called it “surreal” to be playing him again after all these years.

Carter Hall, better known as Hawkman, is a member of the Justice Society of America and one of its most prominent members. He stars as Carter Hall, who goes by the superhero name Hawkman and is a crucial member of the Justice Society of America. Dwayne Johnson stars as Black Adam, Pierce Brosnan portrays Doctor Fate, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher. The film is set to be released on Oct. 21.