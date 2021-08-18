Birds Of Prey Spin-Off Reportedly In The Works!

The Birds Of Prey film was a surprisingly fun time when it was first released! And for the record, the person who wrote that film ended up writing the script for the upcoming The Flash film! That film, as we all know now, will feature Michael Keaton as Batman for the first time in years. Now a Birds Of Prey spin-off is reportedly in the works!

The film came out a few years ago, with a far more ridiculous title. Birds Of Prey And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn was the original full title. It was eventually shortened to be a little less confusing. The best part about the film though… is that it wasn’t terrible. A DC film that critics didn’t tear apart in their reviews.

Still, the film didn’t make enough money for Warner Bros to greenlight a sequel right away. Whether it was from lack of interest or confusing marketing is still unclear, as to why the film didn’t do as well as it should. At the very least fans loved Ewan McGregor’s Black Mask.

We last saw Margot Robbie in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad but we have no idea where she might pop up next as Harley Quinn. Since she pretty much embodies the role we’re hoping it doesn’t take too long to see her once again.

There’s a new rumor according to Daniel Richtman, being reported on by WeGotThisCovered, that says one of the film’s characters may be getting their own spin-off! The rumor claims that Jurnee Smollett is about to get her own spin-off as the Black Canary and… that’s pretty much the extent of the rumor for now.

As with all rumors take it with a grain of salt, we don’t know how accurate Richtman’s reports usually are. This wouldn’t be the most surprising move though, since fans generally enjoyed Smollett in the Birds Of Prey film.

It could be a series, a film, or anything in between but it looks like the most likely form would be an HBO Max exclusive film. Regardless,