Buffalo used two fourth-down conversions to set up early field goals and improved to 9–1 ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins 26–9 on November 22 and reached 9–1 for the first time since 1991. It was Buffalo’s sixth straight win. The Bills turned two unusual fourth-down situations into field-goal drives, scored both of their touchdowns in the second quarter and kept Miami out of the end zone. The game made a strong case for how many ways this Buffalo team can preserve a lead on a day when its passing offense takes time to find the right matchups.

James Cook III ran for 89 yards on 22 attempts and scored on a one-yard carry. His ninth consecutive game with a rushing touchdown set a Buffalo franchise mark, according to the Bills. Josh Allen passed for 304 yards, with Khalil Shakir gaining 101 and DJ Moore adding 91. Miami kicked three field goals and pulled within 11 early in the second half. The Bills scored six more points, and the defense made that margin hold.

Two fourth downs give Buffalo early points

The Bills got an early reminder that favorable yardage can disappear quickly. On their first possession, they faced fourth-and-one. Cook got the necessary yardage up the middle, and Allen hit Shakir for 32 yards on the next play. Miami’s defense then limited the drive to a 43-yard Tyler Bass field goal. In a box score those points look routine. A fourth-down run and a long pass were the steps that allowed Buffalo to take them.

The second decision was more conspicuous. With the punt team on the field and Buffalo facing fourth-and-eight from its own 34, rookie punter Tommy Doman threw to Keleki Latu instead of kicking. Latu came down with the ball for 30 yards. Bass finished that possession with a 54-yard field goal. A failure would have left Miami with immediate scoring position, and it is worth looking at the conversion in that context. The same possession that looked like a punt produced three points and kept Miami’s offense waiting.

Those two sequences show different uses of fourth down. One asked a productive running back to get a single yard. The other relied on a pass and a contested catch far from the line to gain. Buffalo could attempt the first with personnel it uses all the time. The fake used people normally sent out to give up possession on favorable terms. The fact that both worked gives the early score a useful explanation when the Bills’ first-quarter offense otherwise left points on the field.

The second quarter creates the separation

Buffalo found the end zone on a four-yard pass from Allen to Moore. The Bills’ recap describes the receiver moving across the back of the end zone, where Allen was able to deliver the ball. Moore’s contribution on the scoreboard came from a short distance, but he also gave the Bills a longer option when they needed to convert a third-and-13 later in the quarter. A receiver able to work in both situations gives an offense more flexibility when the size of the available space changes.

On the next Buffalo touchdown drive, a 13-yard catch by running back Ty Johnson helped the Bills inside the Miami five after they had faced third-and-eight. Cook finished from the one. Allen was also finding players other than Moore, with Keon Coleman gaining 12 yards on a quick pass in the same stretch. Spread those gains across a drive and the touchdown looks like the work of several players taking different routes to the same objective. Cook’s one yard was the last and most visible part.

Miami reached halftime down 20–6. It had intercepted Allen late in the half, with Zayne Anderson making the play, and Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin intercepted Kyle McCord with little time remaining. The Dolphins’ recap shows that their defense was still making plays while the score moved away from them. Buffalo’s takeaways and stops made it harder for Miami to turn those defensive opportunities into a sustained comeback.

Miami’s best opening becomes three points

Miami’s first possession after halftime offers the clearest example of what Buffalo prevented. McCord connected with Caleb Douglas for 16 yards, Ollie Gordon II followed with a 24-yard run, and McCord found Malik Washington for another 21. Those were three sizable gains in quick succession. As the field shortened, Buffalo stopped the next passing attempts and held Miami to Daniel Carlson’s 27-yard field goal. The drive cut the lead to 20–9. A touchdown would have changed what each team had to think about for the rest of the half.

The exchange puts Buffalo’s defensive result in perspective. Miami could move the ball when it found favorable space early in a series. Between the ten-yard line and the goal line, the Bills had less ground to cover, and they won the snaps that decided whether the same trip would count for three points or more. It is possible to recognize the value of Miami’s three explosive gains and still see the series as one of Buffalo’s most important defensive possessions.

Shakir’s longest catch in the second half went for 38 yards, an important step toward restoring a two-touchdown margin. Miami applied pressure, and Buffalo had to work around penalties before Bass kicked again. The Bills added a final 28-yard field goal. By then, the home team’s ability to find a short answer to a difficult series had become a more useful description of the afternoon than any single offensive highlight.

Buffalo turns toward Thanksgiving

John Wawrow’s Associated Press recap also notes Buffalo’s six-game winning streak. The Bills’ November 26 home game against Kansas City gives them a quick turnaround. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Eastern. A fourth-down run, a special-teams conversion and a goal-line carry served Buffalo well on Sunday. The same game also showed situations that can put an offense behind schedule, including sacks, penalties and drives that stalled after promising starts. Those are specific points to carry into the next matchup even with six straight wins on the ledger.

Cook’s streak gives the result an individual marker, while the path to 26 points helps explain the team’s larger one. Buffalo used the full range of its personnel to create an early advantage. When Miami found an opening, the defense kept the visitor’s best second-half drive from becoming a touchdown. That combination gave the Bills something they could defend at halftime and increased the margin while they defended it. For a team entering Thanksgiving at 9–1, the ability to win across different phases is the most durable result of Sunday’s game.

Sources

Bills 26, Dolphins 9 | Final Score, recap + highlights — Buffalo Bills, Mike Maynard, November 22, 2026

Game Recap: Dolphins Defense Makes Big Plays in 26–9 Loss to Buffalo — Miami Dolphins, November 22, 2026

Bills’ defense feasts in 26–9 win over injury-depleted Dolphins — Associated Press, John Wawrow, via ABC News, November 22, 2026

Week 11 schedule and results — NFL, 2026 season calendar, checked November 23, 2026

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