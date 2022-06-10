Billie Eilish and Finneas Debuted a New Song Referencing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Billie Eilish and Finneas debuted a new song on Tuesday in Manchester, England.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas debuted a new song on Tuesday that references Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard’s defamation case. The song was performed on stage in Manchester, England.

“We haven’t played a new song live before it’s out since 2017 or 2018,” Eilish said to the audience inside the AO Arena before performing the track, “TV,” for the first time. “This is one we just wrote and we just wanted to play for you.”

The song references Eilish’s recent breakup with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce and Depp and Heard’s recent trial.

“The internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial,” Eilish sings during the song. “While they’re overturning Roe v. Wade.”

billie eilish refers to johnny depp’s trial in her new unreleased song. “the internet’s gone wild watching movie stars on trial, while they’re overturning roe v wade” pic.twitter.com/5vWsj4PJ76 — alex / 41 (@jdeppfxnn) June 8, 2022

The jurors found both Depp and Heard guilty of defamation after deliberating for less than three days.

Depp was awarded $15 million in damages after a jury determined that Heard had defamed him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. The jury also awarded Heard $2 million in damages in her countersuit due to comments Depp’s lawyer made about Heard, calling her accusations against Depp a “hoax.”

Each of the actors began trending on social media during and after the trial. Depp was a clear favorite on social media during the trial, with the hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp receiving 33 billion TikTok views, and the hashtag #JusticeForAmberHeard receiving only 86 million views to date.

Eilish mentioned Roe v. Wade in a recent interview. The ruling, which guarantees women the right to an abortion, is likely in danger of being overturned now that a leaked draft opinion suggests the Supreme Court might rule against it. This has sparked controversy across the US.