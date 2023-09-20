Bijou Phillips Initiates Divorce Proceedings Following Danny Masterson’s Sentencing

Bijou Phillips, in the wake of her husband Danny Masterson‘s recent conviction and subsequent 30-year to life prison sentence for rape, has taken the step of filing for divorce. This significant decision was made within a mere fortnight of Masterson’s sentencing. Her attorney, Peter A. Lauzon, conveyed that the circumstances leading up to this move had put immense strain on their marriage.

Troubled Times for the Marriage of Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson

In a statement provided to TMZ, Peter A. Lauzon expressed, “Ms. Phillips has made the difficult choice to file for divorce during this profoundly challenging period. Her primary focus remains on her daughter.” He went on to highlight the tremendous toll this period has taken on both the marriage and the family as a whole. Lauzon acknowledged Masterson’s unwavering support during Bijou Phillips’ most trying moments, stating, “Mr. Masterson has always been a devoted father to their daughter.”

The Journey Together

Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson’s journey as a couple commenced in 2004. They became engaged in 2009, sealing their love with marriage on October 18, 2011. Their union was blessed with a daughter born in February 2014.

Masterson’s Claim to Fame

Danny Masterson achieved recognition for his role as the laid-back high school slacker, Steven Hyde, in the popular show “That ’70s Show,” which aired for eight seasons on Fox. Later, he reunited with his “That ’70s Show” co-star, Ashton Kutcher, for the Netflix series “The Ranch.” However, in 2017, a series of sexual assault allegations were leveled against Masterson, leading to his termination from Netflix. These allegations eventually transformed into charges of three counts of forcible rape, pertaining to incidents between 2001 and 2003, as reported by multiple women.

Legal Proceedings

The first sexual assault trial against Masterson concluded in November 2022, with a hung jury on all charges. Subsequently, Masterson was found guilty of two counts of rape, specifically involving women who were former members of the Church of Scientology, of which Masterson is still an active member. Notably, a deadlock persisted on a third charge after a week of deliberation. Throughout this legal ordeal, Bijou Phillips was a steady presence in the courtroom, bearing witness to both Masterson’s conviction and sentencing.

Emotional Courtroom Scenes for Bijou Phillips

The aftermath of Masterson’s sentencing saw visible distress in the Los Angeles Superior Court, with both Phillips and Masterson’s mother, Carol Masterson, showing signs of deep emotional turmoil. Phillips concealed her emotions behind sunglasses during the proceedings and maintained a stoic demeanor. After the sentencing, both Phillips and Carol were hurriedly escorted away. It’s worth mentioning that Christopher Masterson, Danny’s brother and star of “Malcolm in the Middle,” was also in attendance at the sentencing hearing.

Contrasting Reactions

Bijou Phillips’ reaction to her husband’s prison sentence marked a distinct departure from her response to his initial conviction. In June, when Masterson was found guilty of rape, Phillips reportedly let out an emotional cry in the courtroom as the verdict was announced. Her emotional display led Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo to admonish her, instructing her to remain composed or exit the courtroom. Subsequently, Masterson was taken into police custody, deemed a flight risk.

About Bjiou Phillips

Bijou Phillips is a multi-talented American actress, model, and singer whose captivating career has left a lasting imprint on the entertainment industry. Born on April 1, 1980, in Greenwich, Connecticut, she emerged from a family steeped in artistic traditions. Her father, John Phillips, was not only a prominent musician but also a pivotal figure in the iconic band The Mamas & the Papas, known for their timeless hits like “California Dreamin'” and “Monday, Monday.” John’s contribution to the music world was profound, making him a legend in his own right. On the other hand, Bijou’s mother, Geneviève Waïte, hailed from South Africa and brought her unique artistic sensibilities to the family. As an actress and artist, Geneviève added a global dimension to the family’s creative legacy.

Growing up in this environment, Bijou Phillips was immersed in the captivating worlds of music and entertainment from the very start. The influence of her parents’ achievements undoubtedly played a pivotal role in igniting her own passion for the performing arts. With such a rich artistic heritage, it’s no surprise that Bijou’s career has been nothing short of diverse and impressive.

Her journey began with modeling, where she quickly made her mark with her striking looks and undeniable charisma. Yet, Bijou’s talents extended far beyond the runway. She seamlessly transitioned into acting, showcasing her versatility on the big screen. Her film debut in “Black and White” (1999) marked the beginning of what would become a successful acting career, with roles in movies such as “Almost Famous” (2000), “Bully” (2001), and “Hostel: Part II” (2007).

Additionally, Bijou Phillips is not just a gifted actress but also a singer, further illustrating her artistic range. Her music career has seen her release albums and singles that showcase her distinctive voice and songwriting skills.

Throughout her journey in the entertainment industry, Bijou has continued to captivate audiences with her talent, beauty, and unique artistic perspective. Her family’s legacy serves as a foundation upon which she has built her own remarkable career, leaving an indelible mark on Hollywood and the world of entertainment as a whole.