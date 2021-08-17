Big Pokémon Diamond And Pearl News Coming This Week! Arceus Legends too!

There is big Pokémon news coming this week in regards to the three upcoming Pokémon games! This information comes directly from the official Pokémon Twitter account! Are you guys ready for more news concerning Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl?

There is a Pokémon presents on Wednesday, August 18 at 6:00 AM PST. As mentioned above they will be discussing Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus!

Pokémon fans were incredibly excited when it was announced that they would finally be getting their beloved Gen 4 remakes. But it wasn’t just the Diamond and Pearl remakes that were announced. An entirely brand new game was announced too Pokémon: Legends Arceus.

This will be the first time since the game was announced that we’ll be seeing it again. We have no idea what to expect, but if we’re lucky we’ll actually get to see some brand new gameplay. We are expecting a trailer at least. It would be strange if we didn’t get one.

The website of the game claims that the remakes will have “easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences of the modern Pokémon series, plus up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes”.

Hopefully, they don’t dumb the games down too much, after all… we don’t want to lost all the things that made Diamond and Pearl great!

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are both scheduled to be released on November 19. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is coming a little later, though on January 28, 2022.

All of these games are actually set in the Sinnoh region. The only difference is that Arceus takes place “long before the events of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl“.

Are you excited about Pokémon Diamond and Pearl news coming this week? Which version will you be picking up? Let us know in the comments! Or are you just waiting for Pokémon Legends: Arceus?