Better Call Saul: Creators Tease Return of Breaking Bad’s Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

Fans have been asking for this since the show began in 2015, and show creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have finally addressed it. The final season of Better Call Saul is on the way, and they’ve confirmed what fans have been clamoring for.

Speaking to Variety, Gilligan teased a tantalizing prospect: that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul could appear in the final episodes of Better Call Saul.

Better Call Saul will premiere the episodes of its final season in April 2022 on AMC. This is the sixth season of the show, and neither of the two main actors from Breaking Bad have appeared thus far.

The series is set before Breaking Bad‘s events, but its last season is closing the gap between the two stories, so it wouldn’t be far-fetched to see Walter or Jesse appear in some capacity. Going a step further while retaining secrecy, Gould said that the crossover between the two shows has been done in a manner that has never been seen before

While they haven’t appeared in the prequel series yet, Cranston and Paul have returned to the show’s universe since it concluded in 2013. El Camino, which was released on Netflix in 2019, tells the tale of Jesse after his escape from Todd and Uncle Jack’s gang while Walter appears in flashback sequences.

Better Call Saul‘s creators have yet to confirm anything, but these remarks from them are a positive indicator for fans wanting one more shot at seeing Walter and Jesse.

You can catch the premiere of Better Call Saul season 6 this April 18 on AMC.