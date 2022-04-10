Better Call Saul: Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul Now Confirmed to Appear in Final Episode(s)

Since the start of Better Caul Saul, none of the major players have tried to deny that they’d want to find an organic way to integrate Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman into Bob Odenkirk’s Jimmy McGill’s story about how he reinvented himself as a slimy lawyer beloved by everyone.

In fact, Vince Gilligan was just openly hinting at the return of the two meth kingpins this past week, and it’s been confirmed now. First, co-creator Peter Gould informed the news at a Paleyfest event before AMC delivered a brief “they’re coming back” to send fans into ecstatic fits.

During his appearance at the Deadline Contenders panel, Jonathan Banks, a seasoned Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad vet who is making his debut on the spin-off series, poked fun at the prospect of Cranston reprising his iconic part. “I mean, talk about a really overrated actor;” he quipped.

The final run of Better Call Saul episodes was always going to be the place for Cranston and Paul to resume their Gilligan’s sun-baked crime, drugs, death, and deception odyssey. The only real question is how they will fit into the narrative, but fans are just as happy simply seeing them on television again.

With mixed emotions and a touch of bittersweetness, Odenkirk is sad to say goodbye to the character for good, but at least a few old pals will be there to watch him go.