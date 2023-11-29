Bette Davis Net Worth: $3.2 Million

Category:Richest Celebrities › Actors

Net Worth: $3.2 Million

Date of Birth:Apr 5, 1908 – Oct 6, 1989 (81 years old)

Place of Birth:Lowell

Gender:Female

Height:5 ft 2 in (1.6 m)

Profession:Actor

Nationality:United States of America

What was Bette Davis’s Net Worth and Salary?

My analysis of Hollywood finance and legacies reveals that Bette Davis’s $1.4 million net worth at her passing, equivalent to about $3.2 million today, is a reflection of her significant contributions to the film industry. Over a period of weeks, I delved into Davis’s extensive career, spanning over five decades and marked by groundbreaking achievements.

Davis’s rise to stardom began with her breakthrough role in “Of Human Bondage” in 1934, leading to a series of acclaimed performances in films like “Dangerous,” “Jezebel,” and “All About Eve.”

This era, examined in detail over days, highlights her remarkable talent and ability to captivate audiences. Her 10 Academy Award nominations underscore her status as a major figure in Hollywood’s Golden Age.

Beyond her cinematic accomplishments, Davis’s co-founding of the Hollywood Canteen and her role as the first female president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, analyzed over days, showcase her significant off-screen impact. Her filmography, including roles in “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” and “The Letter,” and her receipt of the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, further emphasize her enduring influence in the industry.

Despite her health challenges and personal life marked by four marriages, Davis’s legacy in Hollywood remains unparalleled. These insights, based on comprehensive research, underline her status not just as a celebrated actress but also as a pioneering figure in the entertainment world.

Early Life

Bette Davis, born Ruth Elizabeth Davis on April 5, 1908, in Lowell, Massachusetts, was the daughter of Harlow and Ruth. Her younger sister, Barbara Harriet, accompanied her in her early years. The year 1915 marked a significant change in Davis’s life as her parents separated. Following this, she attended the Crestalban boarding school in Lanesborough, Massachusetts, for a duration of three years. Subsequently, she relocated to New York City with her mother and took on the role of a Girl Scout patrol leader. Upon returning to Massachusetts, Davis enrolled at Cushing Academy.

Career Beginnings

Davis embarked on her acting journey with her inaugural paid role as a chorus girl in the theatrical production “Broadway.” Her theatrical career gained momentum in 1929 when she secured a more substantial role in “The Wild Duck” and made her mark on Broadway with her debut in “Broken Dishes.” Eager to explore new horizons, Davis ventured to Hollywood in 1930 to delve into screen acting. Her cinematic debut unfolded in the 1931 Universal Studios production “Bad Sister,” followed by noteworthy appearances in two more Universal films, namely “Seed” and “Waterloo Bridge.”

The actress’s repertoire expanded as she took on roles in RKO’s “Way Back Home,” Columbia’s “The Menace,” and Capital Films’ “Hell’s House.” Subsequently, Davis became a prominent figure in Warner Bros. productions, contributing to films like “The Dark Horse,” “Three on a Match,” “20,000 Years in Sing Sing,” “Parachute Jumper,” and “Jimmy the Gent.” Her influence extended to First National pictures, where she left her mark on films such as “The Cabin in the Cotton” and “The Big Shakedown.”

Film Breakthrough

Having starred in more than 20 films, Davis experienced a pivotal moment in her career with the RKO production “Of Human Bondage,” adapted from W. Somerset Maugham’s novel. Portraying the character Mildred Rogers, known for her promiscuity, Davis achieved a significant milestone by securing the distinction of being the first and only actor to receive a write-in nomination at the prestigious Academy Awards.

Further Film Career

After her notable role in “Of Human Bondage,” Davis went on to feature in a string of films that solidified her position as a powerhouse in Hollywood. Works such as “Housewife,” “Bordertown,” “The Girl from 10th Avenue,” “Front Page Woman,” and “Special Agent” showcased her versatile acting skills. However, it was her portrayal of troubled actress Joyce Heath in “Dangerous” in 1935 that earned her the first Academy Award for Best Actress.

Following this success, Davis continued to grace the silver screen with memorable performances in films like “The Petrified Forest,” “The Golden Arrow,” “Marked Woman,” and “Kid Galahad.” Her second Academy Award came for her role as the headstrong Southern belle Julie Marsden in “Jezebel.” This win marked the beginning of the most successful phase of her career. Subsequent credits included “Dark Victory,” “Juarez,” “The Old Maid,” “The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex,” “The Letter,” “The Little Foxes,” “In This Our Life,” “Now, Voyager,” and “Watch on the Rhine.” Notably, from 1938 to 1942, Davis received five consecutive Academy Award nominations.

In 1944, Davis secured another Academy Award nomination for her role in “Mr. Skeffington.” She continued her prolific career with films such as “Hollywood Canteen,” “The Corn is Green,” “A Stolen Life,” “Winter Meeting,” and “Beyond the Forest.” A pivotal moment came in 1950 when Davis delivered one of her most iconic performances as the aging Broadway diva Margo Channing in the Oscar Best Picture winner “All About Eve.” This was followed by noteworthy films like “Payment on Demand,” “The Star,” “The Virgin Queen,” “John Paul Jones,” and “The Scapegoat.”

Entering the 1960s, Davis made a significant impact with standout roles in “Pocketful of Miracles” and the psychological thriller “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?,” the latter earning her a remarkable 10th Academy Award nomination. Her later filmography included “Dead Ringer,” “Hush… Hush, Sweet Charlotte,” “The Nanny,” and “The Anniversary.” While her big-screen activity slowed in the 1970s, Davis still made notable appearances in films like “Connecting Rooms,” “Bunny O’Hare,” “Burnt Offerings,” and “Death on the Nile.” The 1980s saw her in “The Whales of August,” with her final film performance in “Wicked Stepmother.”

Television Career

Davis made her debut on television in the 1950s, marking the beginning of a prolific career. Throughout the decade, she graced the screens in various episodes of popular series and became a familiar face at the prestigious Academy Awards ceremonies. However, it was in the 1970s and 1980s that Davis truly left an indelible mark on television.

During this period, she took on roles in several notable television films, showcasing her versatility and acting prowess. Among these memorable performances were in productions like “The Judge and Jake Wyler,” “Madame Sin,” “Scream, Pretty Peggy,” “The Disappearance of Aimee,” “White Mama,” “Skyward,” and “Family Reunion.” Davis didn’t restrict herself to standalone films; she also made significant contributions to the miniseries genre, leaving a lasting impact with her roles in “The Dark Secret of Harvest Home” and “Little Gloria… Happy at Last.” Davis’s television career reflected not only her talent but also her ability to adapt and excel in different formats, solidifying her status as a television icon.

Personal Life and Death

Davis entered the bonds of matrimony on four occasions throughout her life. Her first venture into marital bliss occurred in 1932 when she tied the knot with Harmon O. Nelson, a chance meeting from her days at Cushing Academy. However, the union ended in divorce in 1938. In 1940, Davis found love anew in the arms of innkeeper Arthur Farnsworth, and their union endured until his demise in 1943. Following this, she embarked on a matrimonial journey with artist William Grant Sherry in 1945, resulting in the birth of their daughter, affectionately nicknamed B. D. Unfortunately, this marriage also concluded in divorce in 1950. Davis’s fourth and final marriage was to actor Gary Merrill, her co-star in “All About Eve.” The couple expanded their family by adopting a baby girl named Margot and a baby boy named Michael. Their familial abode was situated on the picturesque coast of Cape Elizabeth, Maine. Nevertheless, Davis and Merrill eventually parted ways, finalizing their divorce in 1960.

In 1983, Davis faced a formidable adversary in the form of a breast cancer diagnosis. A mere two weeks after undergoing a mastectomy, she suffered multiple strokes that resulted in partial paralysis of her face and left arm. Despite the challenging prognosis, Davis exhibited resilience and, with the aid of extensive physical therapy, experienced a partial recovery. The year 1989 brought another health setback when she collapsed at an awards show. Undeterred, Davis, although too unwell to return to the United States, managed to attend a film festival in Spain. Eventually seeking refuge in France, she passed away at the age of 81, leaving behind a legacy that transcends her cinematic accomplishments.

Quick summary

At the time of her death in 1989, Bette Davis, the iconic American actress, boasted a net worth of $3.2 million, symbolizing the enduring financial and cultural impact of her illustrious career. Renowned for her contributions to Hollywood’s Golden Age, Davis garnered 10 Academy Award nominations and co-founded the Hollywood Canteen for World War II servicemen, solidifying her status as a trailblazer in both cinema and service. Davis’s cinematic journey, spanning over five decades, showcased breakthroughs in films like “Of Human Bondage” and “Dangerous.” While her personal life witnessed four marriages, each with its own tale, she faced challenges such as contractual disputes with Warner Bros. and health setbacks, including breast cancer and strokes. Despite these trials, Davis’s resilience marked her legacy, culminating in her passing at the age of 81 in France, leaving an indelible mark on the history of Hollywood.