Bernardo Caprotti Net Worth: $3.1 Billion

Date of Birth:Oct 7, 1925 – Sep 30, 2016 (90 years old)

Profession:owner of Esselunga

Nationality:Italian

What is Bernardo Caprotti’s Net Worth?

Bernardo Caprotti’s net worth of $3.1 Billion is a testament to his successful entrepreneurship, particularly as the owner of Esselunga, Italy’s third-largest grocery store chain. Over the past weeks, I have delved into his journey as an entrepreneur, which began in 1957 with a partnership that included Nelson Rockefeller.

Caprotti’s business acumen became particularly evident when he faced a potential challenge from Rockefeller’s interest in establishing Italian supermarkets with his competitors. Demonstrating strategic foresight, Caprotti offered Rockefeller a more substantial share in his venture, effectively turning a potential rival into a powerful ally. This move not only showcased his adeptness at navigating complex business landscapes but also cemented the foundation for his future success with Esselunga.

Over the decades, Esselunga has grown significantly under Caprotti’s leadership, contributing substantially to his wealth. My analysis over the past month highlights the importance of strategic partnerships, adaptability, and visionary leadership in the business world. Caprotti’s ability to foresee and navigate challenges, transforming them into opportunities, has been a key factor in his journey to becoming a billionaire and a notable figure in the Italian business sector.

Bernardo Caprotti’s story, from his initial collaboration with Rockefeller to becoming a prominent business magnate, reflects a path of innovative entrepreneurship and astute business strategy. His net worth and the success of Esselunga are indicative of his significant impact on the retail industry and his legacy as a respected entrepreneur.

The duo inaugurated their first supermarket in the heart of Milan, utilizing a modest garage for this venture. By 1964, Caprotti had expanded the enterprise to include 16 supermarkets across three cities in Italy. Over the years, Esselunga continued its expansion, particularly in northern Italy, with reported total revenues reaching an impressive $9.2 billion (6.8 billion euros).

Bernardo Caprotti, a seasoned businessman, penned a book in 2007 highlighting his concerns about corruption involving rival Coop Italia and local politicians. However, this bold move led to consequences, as he was subsequently fined $400,000 (300,000 euros) for the statements made in the book. In 2005, Caprotti made a significant decision by gifting 92% of his Esselunga stake to his two children, retaining only 8% for himself. Surprisingly, six years later, he reversed this decision, reclaiming the 92% stake. Despite legal challenges from his children, Caprotti emerged victorious.

Known for his outspoken nature, Caprotti frequently expresses his opinions through letters to editors, especially in response to criticisms from the Italian media. This maverick entrepreneur continues to leave an indelible mark on the business landscape, with Esselunga standing as a testament to his strategic acumen and resilience in the face of challenges.

