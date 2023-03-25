Ben Affleck is Reportedly “Disturbed” by Jennifer Lopez’s Newfound Enthusiasm for the Show ‘Yellowstone’

Ben Affleck confessed that Jennifer Lopez can’t seem to get enough of “Yellowstone,” just like the rest of us.

During an episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast,” the celebrated actor from “Air” admitted that his wife has a peculiar fascination with one couple on the popular series, “Yellowstone“. Jokingly, he exclaimed: “I’m kind of disturbed that my wife really likes Yellowstone.”

Affleck added that Lopez is “really drawn to the romance between Cole Hauser and the woman who plays his wife.”

In the acclaimed series “Yellowstone,” Cole Hauser plays Rip Wheeler, who is married to Beth Dutton portrayed by Kelly Reilly. She’s John Dutton’s daughter (played by Kevin Costner) in the show.

“Jen showed me a clip of her off of Instagram, the monologue she has in the car about the ways to become rich,” Affleck went on to say.

“And then she was like, ‘I love this story of these two.'”

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute? With Cole? With Hauser? What do you love about it?'”

Co-starring alongside Affleck in “Air”, Matt Damon – a guest on the podcast – confessed his admiration for Hauser’s depiction of “Yellowstone” character.

“To tell you the truth, I was always mystified that Cole wasn’t a giant movie star,” Damon said and added he has “pure, raw talent” as an actor.

“He is very convincing as that guy. I think America believes he is Rip. He’s perfect,” Affleck chimed in.

Affleck, Damon and Hauser are no strangers to the Hollywood spotlight.

The three actors starred together in the popular 1997 movie “Good Will Hunting.”

“When we worked with him, he was 16, I’ll never forget,” Damon recalled. “We were driving back into Boston … leaving set for the first week, driving into Cambridge, and we’re like … ‘Leaving me and you out, who’s the f—in’ best actor here?’ And both of us, at the same time, were like, ‘Hauser.'”

“He was raw talent; just astonishing … and just the sweetest soul,” he said.

After they got engaged in April of 2022, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas that July. Soon after, Lopez changed her last name to reflect their shared union.