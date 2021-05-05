Ben Affleck Being Attacked For Being Creepy On A Dating App!? What The Hell Is Going On!?

Ben Affleck is being attacked for being creepy on a dating app, apparently. What the hell is going on!? Nivine Jay, an influencer shared on her TikTok that she had matched with the actor on the dating app Raya. Understandably, she thought she had matched with a fake. She couldn’t believe she had really matched with Ben Affleck and it’s really hard to blame her. I wouldn’t believe it if I matched with Ben Affleck.

Since she was pretty sure it wasn’t him she went ahead and unmatched him. That’s why you can imagine her surprise when Ben Affleck slid into her DM’s on Instagram just so he could confirm it was really him. He sent her a short message to confirm his identity.

She shared the clip on her TikTok. Affleck filmed himself saying “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me.” and as you can imagine it went viral almost immediately. People found it quite humorous at first, a random celebrity encounter. Then, Affleck started getting some backlash for what he did. There are a lot of people that feel like he crossed a line with his response to being unmatched.

Many fans think after being unmatched with he should have just moved on. Others think the response was reasonable since the reason for unmatching might have been simple disbelief. Regardless of which side you fall on the fallout is real.

Here’s the video.

TikToker is going viral after sharing the video Ben Affleck sent her after she unmatched with him on dating app Raya: “Why did you unmatch me? It's me." pic.twitter.com/3R31AJPHWM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 3, 2021

What’s even funnier about the whole situation is the rumors about Affleck’s love life. Many people have been speculating that he got back together with his ex, Jennifer Lopez. This seems to confirm that the two are not back together, and if they are I think Lopez is about to be pissed. It didn’t work out for him this time but maybe it will in the future!

What do you think of Affleck’s recent exploit? Let us know in the comments!

Affleck is currently filming The Flash, which will be his final appearance as Bruce Wayne.