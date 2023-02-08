Beloved Star of ‘The Walking Dead’ is Set to Appear in Christmas Dramedy

If you haven’t kept up with A Million Little Things, then it’s likely that Chandler Riggs has flown under your radar since his appearance on The Walking Dead as Carl Grimes – the son of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), the show’s protagonist.

It seems that Riggs is on track to ditch his kid actor typecasting, as Deadline has reported that he will be starring alongside Samantha Isler in an indie dramedy titled Breakup Season.

H. Nelson Tracey’s directorial debut film follows a young couple who visit the family of the man over Christmas. However, things don’t go as planned, leading to multiple complications.

Jacob Wysocki, James Urbaniak, Brook Hogan, Carly Stewart and Kailey Rhodes will grace the screen with their presence in Breakup Season.

Co-starring alongside Riggs is the celebrated Samatha Isler, famed for her performance in Molly’s Game and Captain Fantastic. Additionally, she has been featured on several television series such as Sean Saves the World and Supernatural.

It’s been a while since The Walking Dead veered off from its source material and killed of Carl in the eighth season back in 2018, just as the star was about to turn 18. However, he did appear one last time for his show’s finale episode.

Riggs was taken aback by the writers’ decision to write him out of the show. Unbeknownst to him, months prior he had purchased a home near The Walking Dead’s filming location, per an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.