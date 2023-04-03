Bella Ramsey, the Star of ‘The Last of Us’, Marks Pedro Pascal’s Birthday with Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Pictures

Just a few short weeks ago, we all crowded around the campfire for our weekly dose of The Last of Us. Watching this surrogate father/daughter duo every week was always emotional but worth it in the end. Now that season 1 has concluded, I’m feeling an emptiness where my heart used to be!

To bridge the gap until a confirmed Season 2 of The Last Of Us arrives, star Bella Ramsey took to Instagram and shared some delightful behind-the-scenes photos of co-star Pedro Pascal in celebration for his 48th birthday.

Pascal, playing the role of Joel Miller in the show, truly brings out his vivacious and lighthearted spirit through these set photos. The best photo of them all is definitely one where he stands among a wooded area with an amusing pair of sunglasses on!

Ramsey wasn’t the only star to honor Pascal on his birthday! Ethan Hawke, who most recently rocked in Glass Onion, also celebrated him via Instagram. In addition to this outpouring of love from Hollywood’s finest, Pascal even received an invitation from the Spider Society due to a fabulous illustration shared by Across the Spiderverse Twitter account.

ethan hawke wishing pedro pascal a happy birthday pic.twitter.com/FHLiI99lro — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) April 2, 2023

Happy Birthday to THE Spider-Daddy, #PedroPascal. Our Spider Society wouldn’t be complete without you. #Spidersona pic.twitter.com/uhLEmSD8Oa — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) April 2, 2023

To honor The Last of Us‘ birthday, let’s wish him a day that is far more pleasant than the one Joel had.