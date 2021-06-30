Believe It Or Not Black Widow 2 Could Happen Without Scarlett Johansson!

Black Widow is dropping next Friday, guys, and we know you’re excited! That’s because we’re just as excited as you are! We’ve been waiting for over a year for this film, because of the pandemic and enough is enough! Now, believe it not Black Widow 2 could happen without Scarlett Johansson according to the director! This probably comes as a minor shock, considering we know Black Widow’s fate!

Come on, now, you probably aren’t that surprised though. We’ve all heard the rumors by now, that indicates that Florence Pugh will be taking over the Black Window mantle. The rumors even claim that she might be in the Hawkeye show, blaming him for Natasha’s death. This would put her at odds with Kate Bishop.

That might not be terrible at all. By all accounts, Florence Pugh is amazing in the role of Yelena. A lot of the reviews for the film even claim that she’s better than Scarlett Johansson in the MCU spy-thriller film.

The director of the film has previously said that someone will be the new Black Widow by the time the film is over. Now we know, or at least are pretty sure, that person is Yelena. She’ll be appearing in the Hawkeye series as her next appearance. After that? According to the Black Widow director, possible a second Black Widow film.

“I think following a different character, yes. I think Scarlett is really happy that she’s leaving the party, you know, and she’s not the last to leave. She decided she wanted to go. And I don’t think she would want to come back at the moment.”

The real question is how would the fans, you guys, feel about a Black Widow 2 without Johansson? Is it something you guys would be fine with, or do you think it’s blasphemy? Well, Black Widow 2 could happen so we’ll just have to wait and see.