Before ‘Doctor Strange 2,’” Bruce Campbell Says, I Turned Down Many Prominent MCU Roles

Before his buddy Sam Raimi got him a role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Bruce Campbell has joked that he’s been no stranger to talks with Marvel.

Campbell, a frequent Raimi collaborator across the Evil Dead trilogy, Darkman, the first Spider-Man trilogy, and many more, has been spotted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for months. Playing Pizza Poppa, Campbell joins fellow Raimi alumni Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, and Alfred Molina in the all-encompassing media franchise.

During an interview with Screen Rant about his role in Doctor Strange, Campbell revealed that he had turned down several major roles at Marvel Studios. “The studio finally caught up to me,” he added.

“Well, the MCU just finally caught up with me. Because I’ve turned them down for so many of these big parts. And they said, “How about a small part instead?” I go, “You know what? That’s what I’m looking for.”

Campbell just can’t seem to give an interview without having his tongue in cheek, but it’d be more of a story if he didn’t appear in Multiverse of Madness, with the cult icon as much a part of Raimi’s filmography as his beloved Oldsmobile. With Campbell claiming there are still plenty more tales to tell as the street vendor, however, the greatest chin in showbiz might return as Pizza Poppa.

That’s assuming he isn’t too busy replacing Amber Heard as Mera in any future Aquaman flicks, because why not.

Dr. Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness is now available to watch on Disney Plus.