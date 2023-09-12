Beetlejuice 2 Nears Completion: Tim Burton Announces the Sequel Is Almost Ready for Release

The Highly Anticipated Return of Beetlejuice

The buzz surrounding Beetlejuice 2 is reaching a fever pitch as the sequel is now on the brink of wrapping up its filming. Directed again by the visionary Tim Burton, this sequel is launching 36 years after the iconic original Beetlejuice movie graced the silver screen. Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara will be back to reprise their unforgettable roles. Despite facing delays due to industry-wide strikes, the film is set to captivate audiences worldwide in the coming year.

Beetlejuice 2’s Filming Status: Almost a Wrap

Many fans were concerned when production for Beetlejuice 2 was temporarily halted due to ongoing labor strikes. Nevertheless, the visionary director, Tim Burton, assured that the film’s production is almost complete. During a recent conversation with The Independent, he declared that the sequel is “99 percent done.”

“I feel grateful for what we got,” Burton said. “Literally, it was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It is 99 percent done.” His sentiments reflect a genuine appreciation for the progress made so far and the excitement to deliver the final product to the fans.

Tim Burton on Navigating Hollywood Success

“Honestly, I don’t really know, because I am really not that good at talking or speaking or trying to sell something, so to speak. Looking back, it’s a very, very strange journey that I can’t quite explain,” Burton said when asked about thriving in Hollywood. “That’s why it is hard for me to watch the movies afterwards, because I still feel the emotional whatever of it. I don’t get a release from that. But I do enjoy all the people I’ve worked with. On this last one, Beetlejuice 2, I really enjoyed it. I tried to strip everything and go back to the basics of working with good people and actors and puppets. It was kind of like going back to why I liked making movies.”

The Stellar Cast of Beetlejuice 2: Old and New Faces

Michael Keaton returns as Beetlejuice, making a grand re-entry 36 years after the original. Winona Ryder revisits her role as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O’Hara also rejoins the ensemble. These original cast members have generated a wave of nostalgia among fans, heightening the excitement for the sequel.

New Cast Additions: Fresh Blood in Beetlejuice 2

Jenna Ortega joins the cast, marking her second collaboration with Tim Burton after setting Netflix ablaze with Wednesday. Ortega will portray the daughter of Ryder’s character, Lydia. Accompanying her are new faces such as Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe. Bellucci is slated to play Beetlejuice’s spouse, while Dafoe is expected to serve as an otherworldly law enforcement figure. Details regarding Theroux’s role remain under wraps.

Audience Anticipation: Will Beetlejuice 2 Meet Expectations?

The forthcoming release of Beetlejuice 2 is undoubtedly one of the most keenly awaited moments in recent cinematic history. With the film almost crossing its production finish line, the question remains: Are you excited about the return of this cult classic? Your thoughts in the comments section would be greatly appreciated!

With a blend of original cast members and new faces, alongside the brilliant Tim Burton at the helm, Beetlejuice 2 promises to be a sequel worth the long wait. As the film approaches its release date, fans worldwide are holding their collective breath, eager to see if this sequel will recapture the magic that made the original a classic for the ages.