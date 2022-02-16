Beavis and Butt-Head: New Movie and Television Episodes Coming to Paramount Plus

With an all-new movie and fresh episodes on Paramount Plus, Beavis and Butt-Head are returning to TV.

The Beavis and Butt-Head comeback was initially announced last year, with Mike Judge subsequently hinting at it on Twitter in January. It follows the pair as middle-aged men, which will no doubt be as sad to witness as it is hilarious.

The return comes as part of Paramount‘s revival of classic Comedy Central programming, along with a number of other content from across their various subsidiaries (including Nickelodeon and MTV), which was announced earlier today. All the teased new shows and movies will not be returning to their TV networks of origin, but instead will debut exclusively on the company’s streaming service

This July, #ParamountPlus is premiering an exclusive Beavis and Butt-Head movie, followed by brand-new episodes! pic.twitter.com/v2UMTTChuj — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

The first series, which aired on MTV, followed the aimless activities of two teenagers who had neither ambition nor even two brain cells to rub together, both voiced by Judge. It was broadcast from 1992 to 1997 and was frequently utilized as a presentation tool to play music videos with the couch potato pair reacting to current hits like Mystery Science Theater 3000.

Beavis and Butt-Head were eventually given their own feature film in 1996, as well as a brief revival in 2011, where they never changed.

In July, Paramount Plus will be airing the new Beavis and Butt-Head film and subsequent new episodes.