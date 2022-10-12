‘Baywatch’s’ Donna D’errico Poses in Lingerie after Being Told She’s ‘Too Old,’ Gets Carmen Electra’s Support

After appearing in “Baywatch,” Donna D’Errico is continuing to battle back against people who claim she’s “too old” to post revealing pictures on Instagram.

The 54-year-old took to Instagram and stunned in a blue and white laced lingerie outfit. Her followers were amazed by her toned body and youthful appearance.

“Oh no she did not just now post a photo of herself in her underwear. #OhYesIDid” D’Errico captioned her post.

“I just like this photo. I think I look pretty,” she continued with a smiling heart emoji and hashtags including #prettyinblue.

Former “Baywatch” star Carmen Electra supported the risqué photo and commented, “Gorgeous!” on D’Errico’s latest post.

Recently, people have been criticizing the former Playboy centerfold for “desperately” modeling a two-piece on social media. In response, she made a post.

“Quite a few women complained about the 4th of July video I posted in a red white & blue bikini because they thought I was ‘classier than that’ and ‘too old to wear a bikini’ and, my favorite, ‘desperate,'” she began her caption.

“Let me tell you something that might surprise you,” D’Errico added. “I can actually wear and do literally whatever I want. On that note, here is me in a bikini squatting on a coffee table.

The model wants other women, of all ages, to feel good about their bodies after seeing her photos.

“Once upon a time I used to allow what others thought of me to really bother me and even dictate my actions,” the 54-year-old explained.

“And those ‘others’ I speak of were almost exclusively other women. Strangers in public or haters online, so many women just seem to love tearing other women down. It affected me pretty badly over time. No matter how great I felt about how I looked when I left the house, if I got photographed while out I’d be absolutely torn to shreds by mostly women making fun of everything about me in online comments.”