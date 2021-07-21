Batwoman: Victoria Cartagena Cast As Renee Montoya! Breaks Silence! She Played Renee In Gotham, Too!

Batwoman season 2 ended last month, after an absolutely crazy year. The first season was hit with production delays from the pandemic, and then between seasons, the show lost its lead. Ruby Rose moved on only to have Javicia Leslie come in as a brand new character Ryan Wilder. She took over the mantle of the Bat and did a great job! They’ve already done some casting for season 2 and we know Victoria Cartagena is cast as Renee Montoya!

If that name sounds familiar, it’s because she’s literally been Renee Montoya in the past. She played the same character over on Gotham, a five-season show that acted as an origin story for both Bruce Wayne and Detective James Gordon! The show received… mixed reviews.

Cartagena went and tweeted a little bit after the news broke, and she seems incredibly excited to return to the character of Renee Montoya. Fans seem equally excited to have her return since she was not one of the many problems they had with Gotham.

I guess #Reneemontoya and I have some unfinished business❤️ So very excited to join this new group of talented artists, writers & crew who are doing their thing over here! They have welcomed me wholeheartedly! Grateful, humbled, hype AF… #batwoman #fullcircle https://t.co/eeNCmptT7v — Victoria Cartagena (@VickiCartagena) July 20, 2021

Another thing fans are hoping for would be for Montoya to take on her alter ego of The Question. The Question is a superhero character who usually operates in Gotham, which we never got to see in the show of the same name.

Obviously, it is far too early to know anything about Batwoman season 3 or the role that Cartagena’s character will play in it. We do know the season 2 finale teased several of the big Gotham villain’s weapons will be making their way into the hands of regular citizens.

This is what Leslie said to Entertainment Weekly after the finale.

“Like literally a lot of your epic Batman villains, we have all of their weapons and they’ve all been released into the river and people are going to find [them] and you’re going to find the effects that these weapons have on these normal Gotham citizens and then becoming like these supervillains, and it’s just going to be so much fun. I can’t wait! I’m excited because we’re about to start shooting season 3 and I can’t wait to read the scripts and to see where it goes.”

Are you excited about Victoria Cartagena returning as Renee Montoya? let us know in the comments!