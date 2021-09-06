Batwoman had a pretty great recovery after losing Ruby Rose in the wake of the first season-ending. Not to mention the fact that the season was cut short due to the rapid spread of Covid-19. Luckily Javicia Leslie picked up the cowl and stunned us with an awesome second season. Batwoman has been renewed for a season 3 and Batwoman info is coming at the DC FanDome 2021!

It’s actually been a somewhat eventful time for Batwoman over the last week. The CW series set in the Arrowverse just announced that they have cast a new, fan-favorite character for the third season. Not just any fan-favorite character, but a huge Batman villain to boot. Poison Ivy is joining Batwoman season 3.

We know that Batwoman will be at DC FanDome 2021, we just don’t know yet exactly what will be revealed. We know it won’t be a trailer that is revealed, since the show will have premiered a few days earlier on October 13. For the record, the DC FanDome 2021 is on October 16, 2021.

Still, even without a trailer, we could still learn a ton of interesting stuff in regards to the show. Hopefully, some of the cast will be there to answer questions about what we can expect during the third exciting season of Batwoman.

If Poison Ivy wasn’t enough for you, we know a few other characters joining the roster in Batwoman. Victoria Cartagena is joining the show as Renee Montoya. If the name sounds familiar it is because Cartagena previously played the same character as Gotham. We expect the Batwoman version to be a completely different character though, so keep that in mind.

We still have some time to kill before the DC FanDome, but we’ll be looking forward to seeing what Batwoman brings to the event this October. With Batwoman info coming at DC FanDome 2021, it’s just another reason to be excited about the event.