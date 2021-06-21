Batwoman: First Look At SPOILER New Costume In Season Finale!

Batwoman is the series that had the most to prove coming out of the gate this year. It was poorly received last yet and then it went and lost its lead! Not to mention the drama all over social media once a replacement was found. You know what? They did it, though. Now the season finale is dropping next week and we can’t wait to see it! Here’s a first look at SPOILER new costume in the season finale!

From this point forward there will be spoilers for the final two episodes of the season of Batwoman. If you don’t want any spoilers at all, make sure that you turn away now and come back next week!

So, we all know what happened by now, right? Kate Kane died tragically in a plane crash when The CW brought the show back for its second season. Except, PLOT TWIST, she didn’t! Kate Kane is alive and not well and now played by Wallis Day. Wallis Day is nailing it by the way!

Kate Kane has been brainwashed into thinking she is Black Mask’s daughter, Circe Sionis. In the seventeenth episodes of the reason, Kate, who was pretending to be getting her memories back, betrayed the team. She dealt them a serious blow too.

She made off with several objects from the Batcave and left with the Batsuit. In the final few seconds of the episode, we see her cutting the suit apart, meaning she wouldn’t be wearing it. She needs that Batsymbol for something though, right? Well, now we have a first look at Kate Kane’s new costume for the season finale of Batwoman!

Wallis Day went and spilled the beans on her social media, which is totally fine by us. We’re going to go ahead and put that Tweet below so that you can see it for yourselves! Her new costume in the season finale is awesome!

Bats out the bag.. 🦇♥️👀 pic.twitter.com/omMORhdTUf — Wallis Day (@wallisday) June 20, 2021

There it is! The new suit, featuring an appearance by Rachel Skarsten! This season finale looks like it will feature the Batwoman V Batwoman fight we’ve been wanting since we found out Kate was alive!

Wallis Day spoke in the past about getting the role of Kate Kane and how excited she was. These quotes come from the interview with CBR.

“I actually went out for it last year, when they announced the departure of Ruby [Rose]. But a few weeks into the process, they said that they were heading in a different direction. But [showrunner] Caroline [Dries] wrote me an email letter and just said, ‘Listen, we’re going in a different direction, but if we do end up bringing Kate back, I’ll give you a call.’ And I was just like, ‘Yeah, right, everyone always says this to the actors!’” “But to be honest, I was really upset about it, because it just felt like such a right move,” Day added. “You never really get excited, because you kind of get used to rejection as an actor, but it just gnawed at me. In January, Caroline called, and I was like, ‘Yes, I do still want to play Kate! Let’s do it!’ And here we are.”

Catch the Batwoman season 2 finale next Sunday, June 27, on The CW!