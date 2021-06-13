Batwoman: Check Out These Photos Of David Ramsay’s Return Tonight!

Diggle is back tonight, Gothamites! That’s right, John Diggle is back in Batwoman in just a few short hours and we can’t wait to see Diggle’s return! We have some photos of David Ramsay’s return and you can find them a little bit down below!

These photos are for the episode titled “Rebirth”, which is the sixteenth episode of the season! Not only is Diggle returning tonight, but the episode also features a meeting between him and Luke Fox.

Luke Fox just recently went through a traumatic experience where he almost died recently! He was shot by a Crow, and the crow was essentially a complete garbage person. Luckily, Luke ended up being fine, but it was still shocking to see.

It was just recently revealed that Luke is going to suit up soon as Batwing. The pictures of him in costume are amazing, and we love them! We can’t wait to see him actually suit up! This episode looks like it will involve Tavaroff and Luke seeing each other again, too. Sounds tense.

Ramsay has been discussing his big return as early as last month. He actually spoke with TVLine last month about exactly why Diggle is heading to Gotham City! Unfortunately, that isn’t super happy news!

“Headaches. Debilitating headaches. And he’s hearing voices. He goes to Gotham to get help with this, to see a physician there, and in the meantime, his A.R.G.U.S. story continues. His wife is still head of A.R.G.U.S. and he’s co-head, and that’s part of what he brings when he goes to these cities. He’s there to assist and help in whatever way he can with his access to A.R.G.U.S. That’s a very big part of who he is.”

Here are the photos, so you can see them for yourself!

The episode will air tonight, so make sure you check it out on The CW! Are you as excited for David Ramsay’s return as we are!?