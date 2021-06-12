Batwoman: A New Trailer Teases The Return Of John Diggle! Welcome Back To The Arrowverse David Ramsay!

Batwoman is almost done its second season, and what a season it’s been. We can’t imagine how difficult it must have been behind the scenes. They lost their main character, of all things, and had to find a way to recover from that. Are you ready for the return of John Diggle!?

All-in-all the show has done a pretty good job, considering the situation they were in. Personally, we love the new Batwoman and have greatly enjoyed Javicia Leslie’s performance. Not only that but several other characters have gotten a chance to shine in this second season. Alice deserves a special callout.

Now, the newest trailer teases the return of John Diggle! He’ll be dropping by Gotham City pretty soon, here. We already know why since he discussed it in an interview some time ago. He’s been having some serious headaches. Apparently, it all ties into that box he found with the green light inside!

Fans have been waiting a while to see Diggle. After all, he’s been almost completely absent since Arrow ended last year, which is just a shame. Diggle’s been a fan favorite since very early on in Arrow, and man… We miss him.

The biggest prevailing theory is that Diggle was visited by a Green Lantern ring! Though, there’s a very small, very sad problem with that theory. Don’t get us wrong, it would be awesome, but it sounds like Diggle might have… turned it down.

Based on what we’ve heard about Diggle’s return, it is entirely possible that his headaches are directly related to a Green Lantern ring. Here is his exact quote from an interview a little while back!

“Whatever was in the box, he refused the invitation of. Let’s put it like that. But there are consequences to that.”

That’s what’s concerning! If Diggle turned it down does that mean the Arrowverse will truly be without a Green Lantern? That would be incredibly unfortunate with how excited fans were to see Diggle suit up in green!

We can still hope! Are you looking forward to the return of John Diggle? We sure are!

Batwoman will air the episode Diggle returns in this Sunday on The CW!