Batwoman will be airing its season 2 finale next week, and what a ride it has been. The show has been through so much since losing its lead. Javicia Leslie came on to be the new Batwoman and has been doing an amazing job. So, for the last time until season 3… here is the Batwoman 2×18 trailer. The episode is titled power and is the season 2 finale.

As expected we’ll get to see Batwing in this episode, with Ryan even commenting on how she’ll “have backup”. Finally, Batwoman will have a team that goes out in the field with her! Regardless, we can’t wait to see Batwing in action!

The only downside is that this will be the final episode for a while! After this, we won’t see a new episode until season 3 debuts in the fall! Obviously, we don’t have any information when it comes to that.

The season finale for season 2 should answer some lingering questions we have about Kate Kane though! Will she stick around? Will she be Batwoman again? Could we see two Batwomen running around? The odds are slim, but you never know.

Either way, all the answers we want and more should be in the season 2 finale! The season has certainly been a journey and we’ll be sad to see it end for now. But it gives us something to look forward to this fall!

So, why don’t you let us know what you thought of this week’s Batwoman? Let us know what you’re most excited about heading into the finale, too! Is it Batwing? Or are you just so sick of Batwoman that you want it to end already? We want to hear it all!

Batwoman airs every Sunday on The CW, though after next week it’ll be taking a break. Make sure you catch the season finale, “Power” next week though! It’s sure to be exciting!