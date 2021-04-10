BVS: Why It Had To Be So Dark!

I don’t know about you guys, but the darkness of the DC movies is what has drawn me to them. I’m not saying it has to be excessive, but I appreciate the difference between the DCEU and the MCU. Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice might have fallen in the “too dark” category, and this is coming from a guy who actually enjoyed the movie. A lot of fans theorized the reason it was so dark was because of studio interference. Well, that is not completely the case. The writer, Chris Terrio, spoke about how the film was always intended to be dark. The storyline was always going to come with inherent darkness, which I guess makes sense after Man Of Steel. A movie about Superman and Batman beating the crap out of each other was never going to be a happy one, I don’t think.

“I came into it thinking the only way that this could work is as a fever dream or as a revenge tragedy. I thought, ‘How do we create a story in which Bruce Wayne is traumatized by the war of Krypton coming to Earth, and in which he enters into this kind of madness?’ He becomes Captain Ahab, and he won’t listen to saner voices, like Alfred, for example, who are telling him to just see reason. He’s a man possessed.” Terrio told Vanity Fair in his big interview. “So the film was dark by its nature. As I worked on the movie, it seemed to me that it was a snapshot of what I was feeling on the ground in the country, which maybe didn’t become apparent until the madness and division that came about from the last presidency. I thought this superhero movie could be about getting into our worst natures, but then coming out of that into a redemption.”

So there you have it, this film was always going to be dark. Did you guys enjoy Batman V Superman at all? I actually did, but all I wanted was to see Batman and Superman fight each other.