Batman: Val Kilmer Said The Movie Crushed His Excitement Of Being Batman!

It sounds like being Batman isn’t everything it’s cracked up to me. One of the most coveted roles in Hollywood, especially with how superhero movies are on the rise. One former Batman says working on Batman Forever crushed his excitement for the role. That’s crazy, but if I recall correctly the same thing basically happened to Ben Affleck, but to him, it was the only fans that ruined it.

No one knew it then, since the first two Batman films were huge hits. Batman Forever would end up being kind of terrible though, even if I personally really enjoy Jim Carrey as The Riddler. And following Batman Forever, Batman & Robin would end the film series.

Batman was so huge at the time that Val Kilmer accepted the role without even reading the script. He was that excited that he never even bothered to check if the script was any good! That’s confidence, which ended up kind of biting him in the ass.

Kilmer revealed in a recent documentary about his life that his excitement for Batman was crushed because of the batsuit. It restricted his movements and performance. He also felt like he wasn’t really a character, when compared to everyone else.

In the documentary, he says “I was in shock and disbelief, mostly because I had just been exploring a remote bat cave. By Hollywood standards Batman is the ultimate leading role and a dream come true. I took the part without even reading the script. But whatever boyish excitement I had going in was crushed by the reality of the Batsuit. When you’re in it, you can barely move and people have to help you stand up and sit down. You also can’t hear anything and after a while people stop talking to you, it’s very isolating. It was a struggle for me to get a performance past the suit, and it was frustrating until I realized that my role in the film was just to show up and stand where I was told to.”

Maybe it’s time to revisit Batman Forever!