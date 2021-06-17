So, in a completely shocking turn of events, we’ve learned a little about Batman’s sex life. So, believe it or not, Batman doesn’t eat out. Ever. Okay, let’s just be blunt. Batman doesn’t eat pussy. How did we learn this? The people behind the Harley Quinn show told us. Now, former Batman Val Kilmer comments on the Batman oral sex fiasco after it was revealed.

Like we said above, the Harley Quinn showrunner Justin Halpern revealed the shocking news when he said DC vetoed a scene in Harley Quinn. There was a scene that would involve Batman performing oral sex on Catwoman.

If you’ve watched the first two seasons of Harley Quinn, you know that this isn’t exactly out of bounds for the show. It features a ton of raunchy jokes and scenes. DC vetoed it, claiming “heroes don’t do that.” It made me laugh, personally, I’m not going to lie.

What’s even funnier is the freaking arguments it has created across the internet as a whole.

Now, former Batman Val Kilmer comments on the Batman oral sex fiasco on Twitter. Val Kilmer hasn’t been Batman for many years, but he seems to think that the Dark Knight can protect Gotham and eat pussy.

“Does he or doesn’t he…?” his tweet reads, which you can see for yourself below.

Does he or doesn’t he…? pic.twitter.com/oGVfqf0tUx — Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) June 16, 2021

The scene in question, that he tweeted, is hilarious on its own. It involved a psychologist character calling Batman with the Bat-signal in order to seduce him. Though, not that we know this new information regarding Batman maybe she should quite while she’s ahead!

Kilmer’s Batman has been a hot topic lately as well. It was recently revealed that there’s apparently a cut of his Batman film that was much darker. This has led to a #ReleaseTheSchumacherCut campaign. Will it succeed? Only time will tell.

What do you think about the whole Batman eating out debate? Let us know in the comments!