Batman: Caped Crusader Is Coming To DC FanDome 2021! Will We Get A Trailer?

Batman: Caped Crusader is coming to DC FanDome 2021! Batman: Caped Crusader is an upcoming animated series coming to HBO Max. The series is being helmed by Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves. This will be the first Batman animated series since Beware The Batman got canceled.

The series was announced back in May along with a Superman animated series as well. It will air both on HBO Max and on Cartoon Network, which is awesome since that means more people will see it.

When the series was announced back in May, this is what Tom Ascheim had to say:

“It is always fun to feed the insatiable appetite fans have for all things, Batman. Batman: Caped Crusader will entertain first-time and die-hard fans alike and, with such an impressive creative team in place, we know we have another future Batman classic in the making.

Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans. It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt, and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy.”

We haven’t seen very much on the series since then, so the DC FanDome will be a nice place to get an update. Fans are undoubtedly eager to get a proper glimpse at the upcoming series. I know I am for sure.

“We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City. The series will be thrilling, cinematic, and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world.” The three people working on the show said.

Either way, Batman: Caped Crusader is coming to DC FanDome 2021, and I hope we get a trailer! After that, we’ll hopefully see the show released sometime next year!