The November 25 issue follows the hospital’s Mask Protocol and gives the people behind Gotham General’s doors their own point of view.

Gotham General Hospital gets another chapter of its own on November 25. DC is releasing Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham General #2, the conclusion of a two-issue companion that moves the attention from Gotham’s rooftops to the people keeping a hospital open. DC lists writer Greg Rucka and credits Steve Lieber and Patricio Angel in the issue’s production information. The publisher’s synopsis also names Rosa Ekedal as part of the art team. The published book’s own credits will give readers the full allocation of work.

The issue begins with the hospital receiving a hero who needs immediate care. DC’s summary says Dastur invokes a Mask Protocol. That premise gives the staff a problem that belongs to this particular fictional city. People who survive public emergencies may also need privacy while being treated. Gotham General has to respond to the patient as a person and account for the attention that an extraordinary arrival can bring into a building whose other patients are already depending on it.

DC’s official trailer introduces the larger Batman: Bad Seeds comics event that Gotham General follows from the hospital.

A companion with its own release date

DC’s catalog gives November 25 and a $4.99 U.S. cover price for the regular issue. AIPT published an advance preview on November 20. Comic Book Club followed on November 22 with preview pages and the publisher’s synopsis. Rich Johnston previously reported for Bleeding Cool that changes to the shipping schedule placed the two-issue offshoot after the main Bad Seeds event. Those dates answer different questions. The parent story provides the context and the published companion now has its own order of availability.

Shops may have variants alongside the regular cover. The Grand Comics Database records a Javi Fernández cardstock edition at $5.99. Readers should check that a listing includes the words Gotham General. There are closely named Batman: Bad Seeds comics in the same larger event, including one with Gotham Central in its title and a DC Go! edition. The shared words help locate the umbrella story. The last part of the title is what identifies this hospital chapter.

The first Gotham General issue introduced the people on the staff and described their position as the city comes under pressure. Both issues consequently make sense as a small set. Anyone seeking the entire Bat-family event has a broader reading project. Anyone interested in this particular shift of focus can begin with the first Gotham General and go directly into the new issue. Reading the main event before the companion may supply context about Gotham’s night without replacing what the hospital workers see from inside it.

What a hospital lets a Batman story show

A hospital gives a Gotham comic a different kind of geography. A reader needs to know who can move through a door, where someone can wait and whether a person has arrived in the correct room. Outside, the urgency can be measured by how quickly a character crosses the city. Inside, it might come from somebody working out which information they have to pass to the next person. Those details give the people on the staff an opportunity to set the pace of an issue.

The Mask Protocol can do storytelling work even before its complete purpose is explained. The name implies a shared procedure, so readers can watch for a difference between a character issuing a direction and other people knowing what to do when they hear it. That is a clean way to give a fictional institution history. The staff can have rules on hand because Gotham has given them reasons to make rules. The comic can then explore a convincing question about what happens when a rare event tests a well-practiced routine.

The setting also affects what a page needs to accomplish visually. If several people are working at once, an artist can let the eye follow an exchange without suggesting the rest of the room has stopped. A gesture at a doorway or a glance from someone on the other side of a station can move the story forward. Downplaying the amount of action a figure performs can make an action someone else performs more consequential. A hospital creates natural opportunities for that kind of distributed attention.

Rucka and Lieber’s association with Gotham Central also gives longtime DC readers an obvious comparison, even though the books follow different institutions. In both settings, much of the work belongs to people who meet the consequences of events in another corner of the city. A police procedural and a hospital story put different obligations on their characters. They both give a writer the option of introducing a famous world through a new professional point of view.

Where to begin with the November release

The release schedule makes this a reasonable moment to stop and consider what a tie-in adds. Sometimes a related issue has to advance a chain of events happening in the parent book. Sometimes its job is to show what the main cast never sees. This comic’s premise invites the latter kind of reading. Whatever a scene contributes to the wider event, it has to be readable as a decision made by people who are facing their own immediate problem.

A spoiler-light way to sample the project is to read the first issue and the preview for the second. See whether the layout makes it easy to tell when responsibility passes from one person to another. Listen for the informal language that grows up among people who have worked together. Those are signs of a convincing staff even if a reader knows little about the specific event or wants to save the full sequence for a later reading session.

The most immediate buying facts are the November 25 date, the two-issue numbering and the difference between Gotham General and the similarly named companion titles. The larger reason to make room for it is simple. A Gotham story can take a familiar emergency and ask how an institution carries on when the line between a patient and a public figure becomes difficult to draw. It gives the people who work behind the doors a chance to be the ones whose decisions change the page.

The print preview also gives readers a reason to keep the book’s production credits close at hand. The publisher identifies several contributors in different places on the page. If a particular panel or variant prompts you to seek more of an artist’s work, the credit in the printed edition is the best place to connect the right person with that specific contribution.

Sources

Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham General #2 — DC, November 25, 2026 on-sale date

DC Preview: Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham General #2 — AIPT, November 20, 2026

DC Comics Preview: Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham General #2 — Comic Book Club, November 22, 2026

Gotham General Is Now Coming Out Only After Batman: Bad Seeds Is Over — Rich Johnston, Bleeding Cool, 2026

Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham General #1 — DC, 2026 issue listing

Batman: Bad Seeds – Gotham General #2 — Grand Comics Database, November 2026

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