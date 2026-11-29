DC lists the next Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez issue for December 2, with a mystery that turns on what Gotham thinks happened to Bruce.

Batman usually investigates a crime from a position of peculiar advantage. Bruce Wayne gives him access to people and places that would close their doors to the man in the cowl. DC’s description of Batman #16 turns that arrangement against him. The December 2 issue asks Batman to investigate the apparent assassination of Bruce Wayne. The premise belongs to Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez’s current main Batman series, which began in September 2025. DC’s listing and Apple Books both give the issue the same December 2 on-sale date. The publisher’s setup reveals the question that sends Batman to work. The solution remains in the issue.

Even readers following several Gotham books can find this one by checking the volume and the creators on the listing. The number on a Batman cover tends to make sense inside one publishing run. A retailer can list a separate annual next to it or show a collected edition with the same writer and artist. DC labels the series Batman (2025–). Issue #16 is the December installment of that monthly run, with the regular Jorge Jiménez cover and alternate editions available through the direct market. The series identity matters just as much as the big number if you are looking through a store’s search results.

DC’s 2025 teaser introduces the Fraction and Jiménez series that continues in issue #16.

A case with two public faces

The paradox at the center of DC’s premise has a practical dramatic consequence. When Bruce Wayne becomes the subject of a police investigation or public report, people talk about the billionaire. They make assumptions about his movements, his associates and his reasons for being in a particular place. Someone investigating from Batman’s side would have to reckon with an entirely separate set of circumstances. The reader has the advantage of knowing how the two identities are normally connected. Gotham’s institutions have to respond according to the information that reaches them. That gap gives Fraction room to build a mystery around what observers think happened.

It is also a premise that puts real weight on the public image Jiménez has helped create for this series. One good visual question for a story like this is what the people of Gotham recognize first. Bruce can draw a reaction in a room before he has said a word. Batman can draw a completely different reaction from the same set of witnesses. Comics can introduce either with the angle of a head or the way several people look in the same direction. A case that depends on the relationship between the two gives the art something concrete to communicate, even before a witness explains what they think they saw.

The publisher’s short synopsis suggests tension across the city. That wording supplies a reason to watch for consequences beyond the immediate investigation. Wayne is a prominent Gotham figure, so reports concerning him can travel faster than anything Batman might be able to verify. Public reports also appear on a different timetable from an investigation. It takes a moment for someone to hear a piece of news and much longer for somebody else to check it. The difference creates space for a sequence in which the serious work is proving what people have already begun to repeat. That is an appealing shape for a detective story.

Where the issue sits on a shelf

DC lists the issue at $4.99 in the U.S. and credits Tomeu Morey as its colorist. The Apple Books entry provides a separate digital listing for the same numbered installment. Readers interested in a particular cover are better served by looking at a comic shop’s print entry, where the cover artist and order code can identify the item. This is one of those cases where the details help readers buy the book they intended to buy. An alternate cover can be a wonderful piece of art for someone who follows its artist. The story and the spot in the reading order are the reasons to identify the underlying issue first.

The preceding issue on DC’s series page is #15, and the publisher also lists a 2026 annual and multiple collections under the broader series heading. Someone who has been following the monthly print or digital run can pick up from the last numbered chapter they read. Someone coming in because of the assassination premise can check the immediately preceding issue before committing to a long catch-up. The Daylight collection belongs to the opening part of the Fraction and Jiménez series. It gives a reader an alternative way to get to know how this creative team established Bruce, Batman and Gotham.

DC’s original announcement of the 2025 series gives the current preview some context. Fraction and Jiménez launched an ongoing line with a fresh first issue. The book has since had time to establish its own approach to Gotham and to the interactions Batman depends on. Issue #16 invites readers to consider how those arrangements change when one of the people the city sees often becomes an apparent victim. The idea would carry a different feel in a stand-alone story with an entirely unfamiliar version of Bruce. Here the issue can draw on the experience readers have accumulated over more than a year of releases.

What the preview gives the reader

An enticing mystery preview needs an event and a reason to be curious about it. DC gives readers both, with the added twist that the public story about Bruce and the investigator’s point of view cannot line up neatly. A reading of the promotion as a literal account of everything that happens would go too far. Even the word used by people inside a mystery can look different once the evidence is arranged. The preview makes the situation clear enough to explain why an ordinary argument over which suit Bruce wears will suddenly have much higher stakes.

On December 2, the first thing to look for is how the issue establishes what Gotham knows and how it knows it. A sighting can put the city and the reader on the same page for a moment. A change of perspective can undo that agreement with very little explanation. This is where the dual identity becomes more than a starting condition of the series. It is the source of the gap the reader has to cross. DC has found an accessible question for a continuing book, and its appeal lies in seeing how this particular team uses page turns and visual evidence to answer it.

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